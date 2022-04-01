Chris Rock shuts down audience member who cursed Will Smith

Chris Rock shuts down an audience member who cursed Will Smith. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ FS/AdMedia

Chris Rock continues to be a class act.

The comedian addressed the incident at the Oscars on Sunday, in which Will Smith slapped him.

But, when an audience member turned against Will, Chris was quick to shut it down.

Chris Rock shut down an audience member who cursed Will Smith

Chris returned to The Wilbur in Boston on Thursday, following two standup shows the night before.

After Chris took the stage on Thursday, he began his set by once again addressing the weekend, during which Will Smith slapped him on stage at the Oscars.

People reported that at the show, an audience member yelled out, “F*** Will Smith!” Chris responded by immediately shutting the cursing down. “No, no, no, no, no…” Rock replied.

At Chris’ shows on Wednesday, he said that he was “still processing what happened” over the weekend. During his set, he also told the crowd, “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard.”

This seemed to be a response to reports earlier this week that Sean “Diddy” Combs said Will and Chris had made amends. It was later reported that Sean never confirmed this.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

During the Oscars on Sunday, Chris presented the Best Documentary Feature award. Before presenting the nominees, he took some time to do what he does best—crack a few jokes.

One of the jokes he made involved Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He joked about seeing her in the movie, G.I. Jane, as her head was shaved like Demi Moore’s was in the movie.

Although Will initially laughed, his wife expressed disapproval, rolling her eyes.

Will then walked up to the stage and slapped Chris across his face.

Will then took a seat and yelled to the comedian to keep his wife’s names out of his mouth.

The audience was shocked, and it was later revealed that Chris did not press charges.

Chris Rock ticket sales have been up since the incident

Following the incident on Sunday, ticket sales for Chris’ upcoming Ego Death tour dates saw a spike, according to secondary ticket seller TickPick.

Tickets initially went on sale on February 24th.

Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia

Jada has been rocking a shaved hairstyle since July 2021.

The actress struggles with hair loss and alopecia, a condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles.

She has been open about her hair loss journey, revealing on Red Table Talk that it was the reason why she wore turbans.