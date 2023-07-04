Chris Meloni shows off his giant socks as he lounges naked in bed

For those looking for their Chris Meloni fix, look no further: we’ve got exactly what you’re looking for.

There’s no need to contain your thirst for the Law & Order star as he lounges and cooks completely naked and shows off his giant socks.

The sexy sock ad not only had us enjoying some Chris Meloni, but also had us cracking up with its perfect silliness.

The ad opens up with Chris in peacefully in bed, all tucked in until he throws off the blanket to show off his socks.

The ad transitions to Chris cooking in the kitchen, still nude, as he lifts his legs onto the counter to show off different pairs of socks before he goes back to bed.

For those looking for a little spice and humor this holiday, Chris Meloni is ready to serve it up.

Chris Meloni stars in new Tommie Copper ad

Chris’s sexy socks ad was a partnership with Tommie Copper, a compression clothing brand.

Tommie Copper creates compression clothing meant to aid in pain relief and offers a variety of items for men and women.

Their main goal is to offer a comfortable piece of high-quality clothing that will relieve pain and make you, the customer, feel good.

To make sure that you’re satisfied, they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re not pleased with the product, you have 60 days to return it and get your money back — risk-free.

How does Christopher Meloni stay so fit?

It’s clear from the Tommie Copper ad that Chris puts in a lot of work to stay fit and healthy as he ages, and he looks absolutely incredible, so what’s his secret?

While he does work out and often starts his days with some stretching and yoga before getting into intense workouts, the biggest part of his care regimen is his diet.

Chris follows an intermittent fasting schedule, so there’s an eight-hour period in the day where he eats and gets all of his calories and nutrients.

Although the actor is technically on a diet, he doesn’t particularly limit the food he eats so much as he chooses what foods will fulfill each food category for each day.

For example, one day he might have chicken for protein, while another day it could be something like more leafy greens and nuts.

His go-to lunch is usually brown chicken, rice, and spinach tied together with some Worcestershire sauce.

For dinner, it’s usually something like ground turkey, rice, spinach, asparagus, Brussel sprouts, and salmon. There’s a lot of variety in his meals but he stays away from fatty meats to help lower his cholesterol level.

Chris is also a fan of supplements, often using chocolate protein powder, bananas, and a little coffee to round out his nutrients for the day.