Chris Hemsworth is ‘finishing the week strong’ in shirtless workout photo that shows off ripped muscles

Chris Hemsworth shared a steamy picture showing off his bulging muscles that left fans swooning.

Chris Hemsworth may not always be the God of Thunder, but fans are convinced he is a god of fitness after his latest Instagram post.

The Marvel actor previously posted that he had gone through four weeks of eating cheat meals and not regretting a single one as he shared ice cream with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

After enjoying his sugary treat, the actor was back in the gym to keep on his fitness regimen.

Hemsworth welcomed the weekend with a photo of himself working out with extreme concentration, but most fans were concentrating on his extremely muscular physique.

Chris Hemsworth flexing for the ‘gram

Hemsworth’s latest photo is a close-up shot as he flexes during his workout, his muscles bulging for all of his fans to see.

He poses shirtless, only wearing a green baseball cap and his athletic pants.

The caption of the post reads, “Finishing the week strong with some well deserved Iron Punishment!! Get some @centrfit.” He gives credit for the photo to filmmaker and photographer Cristian Prieto.

While his post left many fans swooning, it left other fans wondering, what is Centr, and can they use it to start looking like Chris Hemsworth?

What is Centr?

Although fans won’t be able to copy his genetics, they can use Centr to start or continue their own fitness journeys.

The New York Post reports that Hemsworth’s Centr platform is designed to help people create and apply healthy habits in their lives while using a holistic wellness approach.

Hemsworth said, “I spend a lot of my life working with incredible experts in the fields of health, nutrition, mindfulness and training, so I thought, ‘Why not share that.'” Hemsworth notes that “Centr is all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves.”

Centr is designed to cater to each individual’s personal goal of becoming the best version of themselves. Centr creates fitness and eating plans to help achieve those goals to improve the user’s lifestyle.

Centr’s workouts are tailored to different skill levels and preferences, and the app provides recipe recommendations and guided meditations alongside fitness plans.

Centr has a whole team of trainers, including Elsa Pataky, Zocchi, Ashley Joi, Joseph ‘Da Rulk’ Sakoda and many more. These trainers are there to help users through “muscle building, pilates, cardio, yoga, HIIT workouts, food choices and more.”

Centr’s website provides specific information about the platform and how it works and offers a free four-week trial for members who sign up by January 31, 2022.

Whether users are looking to come up with a training regiment like Chris Hemsworth or just starting out, Centr’s trainers are confident this app will work for anyone at any stage in their fitness journey.