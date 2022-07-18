Chris Evans reveals desire to find a life partner and settle down

Chris Evans is focused on finding love after being single. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

No matter who you are or how famous you are, it’s not easy to find love in Hollywood, at least not for Chris Evans.

Taking a step away from his typical good-guy role, Chris Evans is playing the villain in Netflix’s The Gray Man, who has a “laser-focused” goal, and it appears that Chris has a goal as well.

After some hesitation, Chris revealed that he is looking for love.

“I’m going to give you a good answer,” Chris told Shondaland before revealing, “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live — look, I love what I do, it’s great, I pour all of myself into it, but — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration.”

He continued, “In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. So maybe that.”

Chris is on the hunt for love, but there are some specific things he’s also looking for in a relationship.

What Chris Evans wants in a relationship

Chris revealed in 2019 that he’s really looking for a pretty standard family life to share with one special person.

He told Men’s Journal, “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s**t like that.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chris is looking for his standard Hallmark family with which he can simply live life and, unfortunately, hasn’t found the right woman yet.

He has been linked to stars such as Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly and is rumored to have been linked to Lily James, Christina Ricci, and even Selena Gomez— though those rumors have never been confirmed.

Chris was last romantically linked with actress and comedian Jenny Slate. They shared an on-again-off-again relationship for about two years, between 2016 and 2018.

Though the two are broken up, Jenny doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings for the actor.

Jenny Slate says Chris Evans is very kind

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate were an interesting Hollywood match, and there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two after their breakup.

Jenny told Vulture, “We used to talk about what kinds of animals we were. Chris said it’s like I’m a chick riding on a St. Bernard’s head. We’re an odd match.” Jenny also noted she “didn’t think I was his type.”

Aside from their differences, they did have a lot of similarities. “What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him, and it would kind of break my heart.”

Complimenting the actor, she continued, “He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored if you could paint it.”

Even though they didn’t work out romantically, it’s safe to say that Jenny only has positive things to say about Chris if his future partner is wondering.

Hopefully, Chris can find the perfect woman to start his family with and show his true self to.