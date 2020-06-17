Chris D’Elia, who played pedophile comedian in Netflix’s You, accused of ‘grooming’ underage girls

Chris D’Elia, a standup comedian, actor, and podcast host, who played the pedophile comedian Henderson on Netflix’s You, has been accused of “grooming” underage girls and soliciting nude photos from them.

Twitter user Simone Rossi took to the social media platform yesterday to post a series of tweets accusing D’Elia of trying to groom her when she was only 16.

Rossi tweeted a screenshot of an alleged phone chat with D’Elia when she was only 16 and accused him of trying to groom her.

She alleged that she was not the only underage girl that D’Elia tried to groom.

Multiple women accused D’Elia of sexual misconduct

Rossi’s tweet went viral, and many Twitter users praised her for speaking up. The tweet prompted other Twitter users to also come forward with allegations of their own.

One Twitter user accused him of soliciting nude photos from minors and trying to have sex with a 16-year-old girl.

“You solicited nudes from minors while u were in Vancouver and tried to f*** my friend when we were 16, and when i called u out on twitter you told her you’d ruin her life if i didn’t delete it. absolute pedophile scumbag [sic].”

Several other women tweeted about their alleged encounters with D’Elia:

SheRateDogs claimed they received complaints about D’Elia

The Twitter handle @SheRateDogs also began tweeting about anonymous complaints that she received from women who accused D’Elia of various forms of sexual misconduct, including soliciting sex and nude photos from them.

Some of the accusers claimed they were underage at the time.

Twitter user Jake Taylor tweeted a video clip in which D’Elia claimed that underage girls often looked older than their real age.

Who is Chris D’Elia?

Chris D’Elia is known for playing the role of the pedophile stand-up comedian Henderson on Netflix’s thriller series You.

D’Elia is also known for playing Kenny on ABC’s The Good Actor. He starred on the sitcoms Whitney and Undateable.

He appeared in movies such as Celeste and Jesse Forever. He played Bill in Glory Daze and Wayne in Little Evil.

He hosts the Congratulations With Chris D’Elia podcast.