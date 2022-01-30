Chris Brown: Singer accused of drugging and raping woman on a yacht

Singer Chris Brown has been hit with a lawsuit that accuses him of raping a woman on a yacht in Miami. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Chris Brown is being sued by a “Jane Doe” who claims he drugged and raped her.

The alleged incident is to have taken place on a yacht moored at Diddy’s Star Island Home in Miami, Florida on December 30, 2020.

The woman, who says she is a professional performing artist and choreographer, was allegedly invited on to the yacht along with an unidentified friend.

Chris Brown has now been presented with a $20 million lawsuit

According to the suit obtained by Rolling Stone, Brown is claimed to have offered the woman a mixed drink, spoke to her about her music career, and refilled her cup for a second time.

She then allegedly became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.”

The report claims that she was then led by Brown into a bedroom and was denied the ability to leave. He is then accused of raping her, before saying he was “done.”

It was also alleged that Brown told the woman to take a “Plan B” emergency contraceptive the next morning, which according to TMZ she claims she did.

What is Chris Brown’s reaction to the lawsuit?

Although he hasn’t directly addressed the lawsuit, Brown appeared to be telling his followers how he feels about the new allegations when he posted a recent story with the text: “I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF 🧢 [a reference to someone not telling the truth] Whenever im releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls**t.”

Pic credit: @chrisbrownofficial/Instagram

He then posted a photo on his Instagram story of him wearing multiple “caps,” to emphasize his point in a literal sense.

Pic credit: @chrisbrownofficial/Instagram

Brown has a long history of various troubling accusations being made against him by women. The most high profile incident came in 2009 when he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna, before he famously pleaded guilty to the allegations.

Rihanna and Chris Brown performing together at Z100’s Annual Jingle Ball Concert in 2008, before the domestic violence lawsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PHOTOlink

In a documentary released in 2017 titled Chris Brown, Welcome To My Life, he referred to himself as a “monster,” saying, “Sometimes you try to run away from the one thing that you don’t wanna become, and you become it.”

As of the time of writing, Brown had not released an official statement in response to the new lawsuit.