Chloe Grace Moretz looks gorgeous in sparkly metallic eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

American actress Chloe Grace Moretz is definitely one of the best actors of her generation.

Mainly known for her roles on The 5th Wave, Kick-A**, and If I Stay, the 25-year-old has a new project coming to the big screen soon.

But in the meantime, she stunned for a photo shoot for Manhattan magazine looking young and fresh.

She posed for the camera, looking into the horizon, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt that she layered with a denim vest.

The actress decided to match her vest to her mini skirt, which made her legs look incredibly long and toned.

She stood in a field wearing some heeled sandals with the air blowing her hair.

Chloe Grace Moretz wows in denim top for photoshoot

In another picture, Moretz could be seen continuing that denim moment and showing some skin by wearing a blue denim top with a low V-neck and a matching oversized coat on top.

Her makeup was so subtle and natural that it almost looked like she was wearing none. However, her lips had a beautiful orangey tint to them, and her eyelids had a small touch of brown.

Last but not least, she sat down on the front porch of a red house wearing some denim shorts and a delicate lavender sweater.

Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her career

The actress started working when she was just 6 years old and she hasn’t stopped ever since.

Moretz talked to Gotham magazine about these past two decades working in the entertainment industry and all of the things she has learned. She said, “Acting and being an actor has been the most formative experience of my life. It’s also been an active form of therapy for me. As I have gone through major life experiences, I always could convey my emotions into these vessels, which are the projects I have been able to be a part of.”

Most recently, Moretz is set to appear as the lead of the new sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral. This new series touches on the subject of how technology can consume the lives and reality of human beings. Moretz plays Flynne Fisher who will be teaming alongside her brother to enter alternate realities in order to earn some money to help their ill mother.