Chloe Grace Moretz wows in metallic crop top and suit jacket

Chloe Grace Moretz stuns for a red carpet wearing a metallic blue liner and pink eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

The beautiful Chloe Grace Moretz is back and looking better than ever in a futuristic crop top.

The 5th Wave actress has a big list of films and projects she has been part of and recently attended Comic-Con to talk about her new show The Peripheral.

For the event, she wore a silver metallic crop top that gave the illusion it was crossed over her chest, which allowed the actress to show off her toned midsection.

However, she also decided to add a little sophistication to this outfit by wearing a black suit jacket on top with a pair of matching wide-leg pants.

Moretz looked like she had just come out of the Men in Black movie as she posed in a hallway wearing a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

She was also seen carrying a small metallic clutch and tied the whole look together with a pair of shiny black platform heels.

Chloe Grace Moretz stuns in metallic top for Comic-Con

Her gorgeous blonde hair was parted to the side and in very loose waves to show off all the earrings she was wearing that day.

Her makeup was very soft, with a tiny amount of orange eye shadow and a matching lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress shared several pictures on her social media to give her 21.8 million followers an insight into her week. In another photo, she was seen posing with the series poster wearing a black shirt with a very unique pair of pants.

She captioned this post, “New York, Whatta week. Thank you to everyone who came to Comic-Con and got to check out our panel. So excited for you all to see this show @theperipheralpv , It’s gonna blow your minds!! :) love these guys more than anything ^ (swipe to the end for a fright).”

Chloe Grace Moretz stars in The Peripheral

The 25-year-old is the star of Amazon Prime’s new sci-fi thriller, The Peripheral.

The series is based on the novel of the same name written by William Gibson. Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, who is a young woman living in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032 with her veteran brother Burton, played by Jack Reynor.

In the role, Moretz’s character and her brother attempt to help their sick mother by testing a device that allows her to discover an alternate reality.

The Peripheral comes out on Amazon Prime this October 21.