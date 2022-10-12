Chloe Grace Moretz stuns in tight crop top and skirt at The Peripheral premiere

Chloe Grace Moretz stuns in a matching black crop top and skirt at the premiere of her new show, The Peripheral. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Chloe Grace Moretz stunned in a tight black crop top and matching skirt at the premiere of her upcoming show, The Peripheral.

Her crop top and skirt showed off her perfectly toned midriff as she posed on the red carpet.

For the special occasion, she donned a bold, tight black sleeveless crop top. The unique crop top appeared to be designed of individual panels of glossy tinted glass stacked on top of one another.

She paired her crop top with a matching black shirt with a slit down the front. The skirt’s slit perfectly framed her silver-colored stilettos.

To match her black outfit, she also had her fingernails painted black.

She opted to wear her golden locks in gorgeous waves, wearing one side over the front of her right shoulder, and the other side tucked behind her ear.

Chloe Grace Moretz stunned in a crop top for film premiere

Moretz smiled at the camera and posed with one hand resting inside the pocket of her black skirt. The photo was snapped as she attended the premiere of her new show The Peripheral, which took place at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Chloe Grace Moretz poses in a tight black crop top and skirt at the Los Angele premiere of her new show The Peripheral. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

The Peripheral is a sci-fi TV series from Amazon Prime and marks Moretz’s most recent acting credit.

The 25-year-old actress is best known for appearing in Kick-Ass, Carrie, The 5th Wave, and If I Stay. She began her career as a child star, appearing in The Guardian in 2004 and The Amityville Horror remake in 2005.

While The Peripheral premiered in Los Angeles on October 11, 2022, it will not premiere on Amazon until October 21, 2022.

The upcoming show appears promising, though, with Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Sam Smith, as its creator and award-winning Westworld creator, Jonathan Nolan as executive producer.

The Peripheral is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson and takes place in a futuristic world where a young gamer, Flynne Fisher (Moretz) discovers an alternate reality that could save her ill mother.

Moretz attended The Peripheral premiere after speaking out on body-shaming

Moretz attended The Peripheral premiere just weeks after she opened up about the impact of cruel body-shaming she received from internet users.

She opened up to Hunger Magazine about struggling with body dysmorphia after a Family Guy meme targeting her went viral. The meme stemmed from an innocuous 2016 photo of Moretz walking down the sidewalk in shorts and heels, carrying a pizza box.

The snapshot was then edited to shorten her midsection and lengthen her legs, giving her an appearance that internet users started to compare with a Family Guy character named Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin.

Moretz only just recently addressed the meme for the first time while speaking to Hunger Magazine. She explained that the meme affected her significantly, as everyone was sharing a manipulated photo of her and making fun of her for it.

It took her years to overcome the hurtful meme, especially as few individuals showed compassion for her situation. Instead of support, she was silenced by those who excused the photo as a joke.

Fortunately, the pandemic gave her a much-needed break from photographs and pressure. She was able to come back to acting with The Peripheral at the right time after experiencing a “transformative time period” during the pandemic.