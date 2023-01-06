Chloe Grace Moretz sizzles in metallic crop top to reflect on life lessons

Chloe Grace Moretz looks incredible in a metallic ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Chloe Grace Moretz looked gorgeous as she rocked a metallic crop top that showed off plenty of her toned midriff.

The 25-year-old posed up a storm in the sci-fi futuristic ensemble and honestly, we are obsessed!

With over 30 movies, countless red-carpet appearances, and endless awards under her belt, Chloe is truly one of Hollywood’s most successful stars.

For years, the beauty has been wowing fans thanks to her roles in several iconic movies including Kick-Ass, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Dark Shadows.

From an all-pink ensemble to a crop top and skirt combo, Chloe is also no stranger to pulling off a major fashion moment.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram to share a wow-worthy look as well as several snaps from 2022.

Chloe Moretz wows in a metallic crop top

The four-time MTV Movie & TV award winner was giving total sci-fi vibes as she slipped into a black crop top that included panels of mirrored glass.

The panels were layered in a fish scale pattern, adding a touch of futuristic chicness to her look.

Chloe teamed the top with a high-waisted black maxi skirt that included a split, showing a spot of the stunner’s toned legs.

The star styled her luscious long locks into gorgeous Hollywood waves that exuded glamour.

Other sweet snaps included in the post showed Chloe posing with several animals including a horse and a dog as she relaxed on a beach.

The Carrie star, who started acting at six years old, also included several selfies of her and her pals throughout the year.

Chloe captioned the snap to reflect on 2022, which she says “taught me so many things.”

She also gave a shoutout to all the special people in her life, claiming her year would have been “a whole lot different” without them.

Chloe Moretz collabs with Coach

Chloe has been in the spotlight for over 15 years, so it’s no surprise she has landed herself campaigns for numerous fashion brands and lines.

In 2016, she was announced as the brand ambassador for Coach’s fragrance, Coach Eau de Parfum.

Chloe was the face of the signature fragrance and appeared in the black-and-white images shot by photographer Steven Meisel.

Speaking to People, Chloe noted how Steven was “amazing” to work with/ She added that she would, “work with him any day.”

A year later, she bagged herself another role for Coach–and this time she was the face of their spring-summer campaign.

According to Teen Vogue, Coach’s Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, chose Chloe because “[Her] ease and effortlessness of style feels relevant and very Coach.”