Chloe Grace Moretz looks beautiful in shimmery orange eyeshadow, packed blush, and matching lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

American actress Chloe Grace Moretz is back and better than ever.

It feels like it’s been ages since Moretz was on the big screen. The stylish actress has a wide catalog of incredible movies under her wing, like If I Stay, The 5th Wave, and Carrie. It is safe to say she has done it all.

Yet, she still finds super interesting new projects, like her latest Amazon Prime series, The Peripheral, which came out October 21.

The actress attended the London premiere in a super vibrant pink outfit. She started with a sweater that she paired with a black and white striped pair of shorts and some black leggings underneath.

She put all these pieces together by layering a long, flowy pink skirt on top.

Her blond hair was slicked back with some volume at the front, and her makeup remained simple and nude to let the outfit take all the spotlight.

Chloe Grace Moretz stuns in all-black outfit for The Peripheral in London

Moretz shared many pictures from her recent visit to London on her Instagram.

In another photo, she can be seen wearing an all-black outfit for the series press she was doing with the show’s cast.

She put on a long sleeve lace blouse and layered it with a super cool leather jacket with puffy sleeves.

To protect herself from the elements, she wore a pair of sheer black tights and layered them with a wide-leg pair of velvet shorts.

She opted for stylish, shiny platform heels with ankle straps for her shoewear.

Moretz captioned this post, “Oh London, how much I missed you @theperipheralpv London premiere and press tour :) swipe to the end to see a jet lagged lady.”

Chloe Grace Moretz models for Louis Vuitton

The 25-year-old actress has appeared in many movies and series. In addition to her acting career, she is also a great and beautiful model.

Moretz was among the celebrities that posed for the Louis Vuitton 2021 sunglasses campaign. Alongside her were singer Lous and K-pop star Somi.

The actress posted a video, as well as a picture from the campaign, looking incredible with a pair of square black sunglasses featuring the brand’s logo in gold adorning the sides of the shades.