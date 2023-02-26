Chloe Bailey has the best of both worlds.

Not only does she have the opportunity to perform with her talented sister, Halle Bailey, as part of the duo Chloe x Halle, but she also has been able to spread her wings and embark on a solo career.

The Have Mercy hitmaker will be releasing her debut solo studio album, In Pieces, via Colombia Records and Beyonce’s label, Parkwood Entertainment, on March 31.

Her most recent single, How Does It Feel, features fellow R&B singer Chris Brown and has already been listened to over 1.5 million times on Spotify since its release on February 24.

With the song blowing up on streaming services, Chloe is feeding fans more with some insane new images of herself on Instagram.

In just one day, the upload has racked up more than 322,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

Chloe Bailey wows in gold

In a post consisting of six new photographs, Chloe stunned in a shimmery gold dress that featured thin straps and was low-cut at the front. The garment fell to the floor and had a long train at the back as well as a thigh-high slit.

The attire was teamed with lace-up heels and was accessorized with large hoop earrings, numerous bangles, and rings of the same color while sporting long, pointy acyrlic nails that matched her gown. Keeping with the theme of gold, Chloe dusted her eyes with sparkly eyeshadow and applied a coat of red lipgloss.

Known for rocking different hairstyles, the Grammy Award-nominated artist tied the majority of her dark curly locks up, leaving the front to rest down.

In the first slide, Chloe was snapped from the thighs up in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed both hands on her chest and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression, and her lips parted.

Chloe was also captured in the post sitting down in a darker setting with her legs crossed slightly over. She looked down at the floor while her outfit shimmered in the light.

In another pic, Chloe was seen posing from head to toe with one hand resting on her lower back on the other loosely placed on her hip. Showcasing a hint of her side profile, she looked up with her eyes closed.

“drippin in gold 🍯,” Chloe captioned her post.

Chloe Bailey recently signed a brand deal with Garage Clothing

Chloe is no stranger to a brand deal as she has previously signed to be a part of campaigns for Pepsi, Tiffany & Co., and Fendi, to name a few, per Essence.

More recently, in 2022, she announced her own collection, named B.DY, with Garage Clothing, which includes items such as bodysuits, crop tops, and tank tops.

“I am so excited to be the face of this collection and campaign that is focused on empowering women and making sure they feel sexy and own it in their body!” Chloe said during an interview with Ebony.

“It’s no secret that I feel most like myself and most confident when I’m on stage, but wearing B.DY by Garage makes me feel sexy, confident, and fearless off stage,” she continued.

Prices on their website range between $24.95 and $39.95 and are available in sizes from extra small to large.