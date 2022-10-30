Chloe Bailey looks gorgeous wearing hot pink eyeshadow, a glossy lip, and braided hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia

The talented Chloe Bailey is on her way to becoming one of the most iconic pop stars out there.

She is known for having a sparkly style and wearing many bodysuits, especially when she performs on stage.

This time it was no different. Bailey joined forces with Latto for a song and its music video, and the two of them looked incredible.

Bailey wore a skintight long sleeve nude bodysuit with bejeweled blue diamonds glued all over. She wore a pair of nude fishnets underneath to add a little extra touch and matched the blue from her outfit to the one on her smokey eyeshadow.

The singer completed the look with big long fake lashes and a glossy red-ish lip.

Latto also wore a bodysuit and fishnet tights, except she chose a beautiful shade of purple to match her lavender long curled hair. She accessorized with a big diamond ring and a heart-shaped diamond necklace.

Chloe Bailey and Latto stun in skintight bodysuits for music video

For another look at this music video, Bailey wore a plunging black cutout top with puffy shoulders that allowed her to show off her toned stomach. She paired it with some black wide-legged pants and a pair of comfortable white sneakers.

Her accessories this time were all gold, and her long hair fell flawlessly over her shoulder.

The songwriter shared many pictures on her Instagram to give her 5.5 million followers a behind-the-scenes look, as well as posing in an all-white and silk outfit. She made sure to ask her fans in the caption what did they think of the music video and which one was their favorite scene.

Chloe Bailey and her new collaboration with Garage

It is pretty clear that the 24-year-old has a specific and chic personal style.

Bailey wanted to scale her career to a bigger level by getting into the fashion industry, but also making sure to add a little of her own style, which is why she collaborated with the worldwide known fashion brand, Garage.

The singer spoke with Ebony about this collab, and she said, “I am so excited to be the face of this collection and campaign that is focused on empowering women and making sure they feel sexy and own it in their body! […] It’s no secret that I feel most like myself and most confident when I’m on stage, but wearing B.DY by Garage makes me feel sexy, confident, and fearless off stage.”

This collection is out now on the brand’s official website.

Watch the official music video for the collaboration between Chloe Bailey and Latto.