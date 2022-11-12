Chloe Bailey looks incredible in a bold black eyeshadow look and nude lips for the BET Awards 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

American singer and songwriter Chloe Bailey looked incredible for a night out.

Bailey is mainly known for being one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey, but she also has her own musical career.

Besides her musical talents, she is also known for her signature confident and empowering fashion style.

The singer recently showed off her curves by wearing a plunging black leather dress with long sleeves. She added a pop of color by wearing a hot pink bra that could be seen from underneath the square neck.

The dress fit her like a glove and made her legs look miles long. She also wore a pair of black heels that are very popular at the moment. Fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter recently wore the same pair in pink for her Nonsense music video.

The heels have a thick circular heel and lace that ties around the ankles.

Chloe and Halle Bailey pose for a selfie together during a night out

Bailey styled her hair into a high ponytail and she accessorize by wearing a silver necklace with a few pops of color and small earrings.

She made sure to go all glam for her makeup by putting on long fake lashes and thick eyeliner, as well as making her lips look plumper and juicy.

The sisters posed together for a selfie while on this night out.

The actress also recently released a new music video where she wore a blue bejeweled bodysuit with sheer panels and long sleeves. To make it look extra, she put on a pair of nude fishnets and matched her eyeshadow to the color of her bodysuit.

Chloe Bailey collaborates with Garage for a fashion collection

The 24-year-old is now entering the fashion industry by collaborating with one of her favorite brands, Garage.

The singer talked to InStyle about what this new project meant for her and what she wanted to achieve with it.

“I want to always be comfortable, but I also want something that will give me some sort of shape. … I got to work with people who I love and who have created incredible content for me before, so it was amazing because it gave me the freedom to put my stamp on this.”

B.DY by Garage is available to shop now on the brand’s official website.