Chloe Bailey at a 2017 premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

While attending the film premiere for Wakanda Forever earlier this week, Chloe Bailey showed up to the red carpet in a sultry black gown that left little to the imagination.

The 24-year-old’s dress featured both a plunging neckline and two thigh slits, highlighting the singer-songwriter’s curvy physique.

Bailey paired the outfit with a pair of matching black platform heels, rings, dangling earrings, and a sparkling necklace.

The glittery black gown hugged the Treat Me singer’s waistline and showed off her flawless skin.

She wore her honey brown hair pulled back into an elegant bun, which also featured a braided halo crown that perfectly framed her face.

“Wakanda forever,” Bailey captioned the photo on her Instagram, sharing the moment with her over 5 million followers.

The singer’s skincare routine

Bailey has often been expressive in her fashion choices, but the Atlanta native is also passionate about taking care of her skin.

“My skin is pretty normal and consistent, but I have those days where it wants to go a bit crazy,” she reportedly admitted in 2021.

According to Vogue, Bailey likes to implement facial rollers, eye patches, and ice in her skincare routine. “I really love not overcomplicating my skin-care routine,” she recently told the outlet.

As for makeup, the singer loves to go for bold looks. “If the outfit’s crazy, I’ll keep the makeup simple. Or if the outfit’s simple, I like to crazy it on up with the makeup.” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Chloe Bailey’s recent single

This past Friday, Bailey officially released her latest single For The Night. Collaborating with rapper Latto, the new song will reportedly be featured on Bailey’s upcoming debut album.

Showing off her incredible dancing skills, the song’s music video currently boasts over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Bailey first offered fans a glimpse into the song during her September performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

On tapping into a different side of herself during her outgoing performances, Bailey told Allure this past summer, “I feel like it’s not fair for us to say we’re only one version of who we are. We all have multiple layers to ourselves. Maybe this is a side of me that I’ve always wanted to get out but I’ve been too scared.”