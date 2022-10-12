Chloe Bailey stuns in busty silver minidress to celebrate Cardi B’s ‘Dirty Thirty’

Chloe Bailey shines in busty silver minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Chloe Bailey showed up to Cardi B’s 30th birthday bash looking ready to party. The Have Mercy singer attended the star-studded event, that took place at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood.

Chloe’s busty minidress was black and silver, with tons of silver, shimmering fringe hanging from it. The straps of the dress created a crisscross pattern across her chest.

She also wore latex gloves that went all the way up her arm, and a massive silver ring on her finger. She held her phone in her hand.

Her legs were covered in black sheer stockings, and she topped them with metallic strappy sandals with heels.

Chloe’s signature Locs were partially pulled back with a braid and had silver strands strategically placed throughout.

Her makeup was fresh, and she finished the look off with silver hoop earrings and a pair of black shades.

Pic credit: Backgrid/ALEXJR

She attended the party with her sister, Halle, the second part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Halle wore a high-necked nude dress covered in green beads.

Chloe Bailey wants an EGOT

Chloe has big dreams. She has already been nominated for a Grammy 4 times, along with her sister, in their group Chloe x Halle. Now she wants to win the award, along with an Emmy, Oscar, and a Tony.

She is no stranger to acting, having starred alongside Beyonce in the movie Fighting Temptations. In the movie, she played Beyonce’s younger character Lilly.

Chloe recently filmed a Pepsi commercial based on the movie Footloose. While following in the “Pepsi Commercial” footsteps of many pop stars before her, including her mentor Beyonce, she told People about her wish to achieve the prestigious EGOT title. She said, “I just love entertaining, period. My goal is to have an EGOT.”

Chloe Bailey’s sister is the new Little Mermaid

Chloe’s little sister, Halle, was cast as the title character in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake. The movie was set to be released in 2021, but due to the pandemic, it was pushed until May 26, 2023.

A trailer for the film was released in early September and received mixed reactions for the choice to cast Halle in the starring role.

The movie will also star Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, as Sebastian, Little Women’s Jonah Hauer-King, as Prince Eric, and Good Boys actor Jacob Tremblay as Flounder.