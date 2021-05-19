Chloe Bailey speaks out over viral explicit dancing video

Chloe Bailey recently responded to an explicit video of her that went viral. Pic credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Singer Chloe Bailey is part of the iconic R&B duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister.

The performer has built a name for herself, recording music with her band and acting in popular television shows and movies.

Bailey appeared in Black-ish, Grown-ish, Joyful Noise, and Disney’s Austin and Ally.

Chloe x Halle signed with Beyonce’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, and she featured the duo as the opening act for her 2016 Formation tour.

Since then, they have released two studio albums and a short film titled The Kids are Alright.

Recently, a Chloe Bailey video surfaced online, which some described as a “thirst trap.”

The video features the 22-year-old vocalist dancing in front of a camera to her Billboard charting hit Do It, wearing underwear and a tee-shirt.

When was the video posted?

This video went viral on social media, with many offering commentary on Twitter. The singer has an active Twitter account where she communicates with her fans and shares personal and professional updates.

She also remains candid about her mental health.

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the band’s single Do It, Bailey posted some images and videos on Instagram.

The aforementioned explicit video was one of them.

She wrote, “Happy 1 year anniversary to Do It, can’t believe it’s been a year since its release. This song will always hold a special place in my heart. To everyone involved in the creation of the music, to the choreography, down to the visuals, I’m so so grateful. Love you sister.”

What did Chloe Bailey say?

Tweeting her response to the virality of the brief clip and the accusations of it being a “thirst trap,” Bailey explained the context of the video.

She wrote, “Guys that video was literally from May 2020 of me rehearsing the Do It choreo alone in my room having fun. Wanted to show BTS [behind the scenes] content. I stay up to 3-4 am sometimes just rehearsing in my room.”

Screenshot of Chloe Bailey’s tweet. Pic credit: @ChloeBailey/Twitter

Fans came to her defense in the comments section of her tweet.

Many reassured Bailey she doesn’t “need to explain herself” and others said haters aren’t welcome.

One fan wrote, “Why you explaining yourself? Did anyone say something funny?”

Since addressing this brief controversy, Bailey remained active on her social media accounts.

She shared a dreamy cover of Rihanna’s 2016 single Love on the Brain, which her younger sister described as “stunning!”

Chloe x Bailey’s latest album UnGodly Hour is available for streaming on all major music platforms.