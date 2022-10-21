Chloe Bailey looks amazing with red hair, long lashes, and a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The American singer, songwriter, and actress Chloe Bailey keeps giving people something to talk about.

This time, she joined the fashion world in a different way than you might expect.

Bailey collaborated with the well-known fashion brand Garage for a fun and bright collection.

She posed in a black bodysuit with a low v-neck and a zipper down the middle. She paired this with some black sweatpants and a shiny puffy bright red jacket.

However, Bailey decided to elevate this look and put on some black platform sandals with a red shimmery heart adorning them in the middle.

The singer decided to match the red from her jacket to her lipstick, as well as adding a dramatic sharp eyeliner and a choker to accessorize.

Chloe Bailey shows off her incredible physique in a pink spandex bodysuit

In another shared picture, the actress posed for the camera in a light pink spandex bodysuit with the brand’s name going across her chest.

She looked wonderful with this look and definitely took advantage of it to show off her incredible physique.

Bailey shared some pictures on her Instagram with 5.5 million followers and captioned this post, “why stress when all you need is a red lip, heels, and some of my collection with @garageclothing what a cool night celebrating the launch.”

Chloe Bailey and her clothing collaboration with Garage

The Treat Me singer attended the social wellness club Remedy Palace in New York City to debut her brand’s B. DY by Garage collection and be the face of the campaign.

In this collection, Bailey tried to show her own personal style as she is well known for wearing a lot of bodysuits, especially in her performances. This collection includes just that, as well as half-zips and a lot more chic pieces that you may want in your wardrobe. B. DY by Garage ranges from $25 to $40 and from sizes XS-L.

Stacie Beaver who happens to be the Chief Merchandising Officer, and EVP of Groupe Dynamite INC, the parent company of Garage spoke about Bailey and the collection itself by saying, “To us, there was no question that Chlöe was the perfect fit for this collection. She embodies true confidence and inspires others to push boundaries. With the launch of B.DY by Garage, we are excited to bring this energy and product to our customers!”

You can now get this collection in Garage retail stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as on the brand’s official website.