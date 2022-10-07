Chloe Bailey poses in silk bra and mini skirt

Chloe Bailey looks stunning with a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

American singer and actress Chloe Bailey is best known for being in the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey.

She is in the city of love right now attending Paris Fashion Week, as well as many other personalities like Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Chee, Bella Hadid, and Halsey.

The Grammy nominee looked stunning posing on the balcony as well as in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Bailey looked incredible, wearing a cream silk bra to show off her stunning physique. She made sure to layer something on top to protect herself from the weather.

She opted for a white, blue, and red pleated Chanel-inspired jacket suit with a matching mini skirt that made her toned legs look incredible.

Her skin and makeup looked fresh, and her highlighter was blinding. She put on a bold smoky eye with big lashes and a dark waterline.

Chloe Bailey stuns in pleaded mini skirt and matching jacket suit

Her perfectly shaped brows looked amazing as well, paired with a nude lip.

She accessorized this look by wearing a gold necklace with a pearl in the middle, long thin earrings, and a black leather mini bag that matched her white and black heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The singer posted a lot of pictures of this look, as she posed in different places, on her Instagram where she has 5.5 million followers and captioned this post, “get a clue.”

Chloe Bailey talks about the meaning behind her song Have Mercy

Back in August 2021, the 24-year-old released her debut solo single titled Have Mercy, which became the lead single off her upcoming solo studio album.

In an interview with Refinery 29, she expressed that there are a lot of things people don’t know and see about her, like her constant battle with anxiety, which makes the singer catalog this era of life as “complicated.”

However, Bailey seems to have put all those feelings behind her when she wrote Have Mercy. She told the magazine, “It was about me responding to everyone and almost really owning who I am and accepting myself and my body. The person that I am on the song is where I’m trying to get mentally.”

To that, she added that the journey of learning to love her body hasn’t been easy, consisting of highs and lows like a rollercoaster. Despite these days, she claims she is just trying to be herself and she is not interested to know if people think it’s “too much.”