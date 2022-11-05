Chloe Bailey is in her bag, wearing green for a new Fendi ad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chloe Bailey knows how to grab everyone’s attention.

The Have Mercy singer has 5.6 million Instagram followers and constantly keeps them updated with pictures of what she’s been up to and, more importantly, what she’s wearing.

Chloe traded her typical sultry bodysuits for a tamer but equally attractive maxi dress in a recent post where she is using her platform to advertise for a popular clothing brand.

The ad is for Fendi’s iconic Baguette Collection, which is celebrating its 25th year.

In the post, Chloe is seen sitting on the white floor, with one of her hands resting comfortably under her chin. Her elbow is propped on one of her raised knees.

Chloe is wearing a green hat that appears to have a Fendi Baguette on it. Her signature cinnamon-colored locs are loose and curly.

Chloe Bailey for Fendi Baguette

She is wearing a matching green, form-fitting, sleeveless maxi dress.

The dress has a slit where Chloe’s leg is sticking out, and the dress pools on the ground beneath her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She has on two simple bangle bracelets and is holding a silver Baguette in front of her.

Chloe captioned the pic, “you got the green light,” and tagged Fendi.

Chloe Bailey sings the National Anthem for the World Series

At Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, held in Philadelphia, Chloe performed the National Anthem in front of a crowded stadium. She was surrounded by military members holding various flags as she beautifully sang the song acapella.

Chloe wore a sleek white and gold studded dress. She paired the dress with white platform heels and wore her hair half up and half down.

The game was held at Citizens Bank Park and was between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. The Phillies beat the Astros in that game, 7-0.

Chloe Bailey performed at North Carolina A&T’s homecoming

North Carolina A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth is always a good time. But this year, Chloe performed for a stadium full of Aggie and Campbell University fans, much to their delight.

Chloe sang her new single For the Night during the halftime show. A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine (the band) joined the singer along with the Golden Delight (dancers). Chloe then performed a choreographed dance with the Golden Delight that she said she learned in less than a day.

North Carolina beat Campbell 45-38.

You can see Chloe’s amazing performance above.