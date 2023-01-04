Chloe Bailey pictured at the 51st NAACP Image Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Chloe Bailey is ready for 2023 as she stuns in a chainmail gold bikini in a sizzling photoshoot.

In 2022, Chloe was booked and busy, starring in the psychological thriller Jane. She also released the single Treat Me with a music video as the second solo single from her upcoming album.

In November, she sang the national anthem during Game 3 at the 2022 World Series.

The 24-year-old songstress looked sensational as she put on a curvy show with her 80s-inspired long afro, which is styled with a midpart by hairstylist Davontae Washington.

She looked toned in the midriff, with her golden brown skin tone complimenting the gold outfit in the Los Angeles photoshoot.

The singer paired the gold bikini with a matching bell sleeve for a stylish look.

She shared the photos by photographer Jacob Webster with her 5.7 million Instagram followers, writing in the caption, “2023 i’m ready for you 🍯.”

The singer, one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey, also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the photoshoot.

Get Chloe Bailey’s killer body with her workout routine and diet

Chloe stays disciplined when it comes to her workout routine and eating habits to maintain her toned and curvy figure.

In an interview with Teen Vogue alongside her sister Halle, they revealed how they stay in shape.

When the outlet asked how the pair stay fit, she responded with the following.

“Every morning we walk our little brother to school. That helps us start our day off nice and refreshed. And we love to go running, around three times a week. We are also vegan, so making healthy eating choices are always important.”

In a workout video captured by Women’s Health, Chloe is seen using resistance bands as part of her boxing workout routine.

In the video, she also performed the sled push, which helps build power, speed, and endurance in the legs.

Chloe Bailey is set to star in the lead role of the movie Midas Touch

Bailey who has appeared in Grown-ish, has signed on to star in the Wall Street drama Midas Touch, according to Deadline.

The film is based on the true story of Lauren Simmons, who, at 22 years old, became the youngest equity trader at the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, she was the second African American woman to hold that position in the Exchange’s 228-year history.

Bailey will star in the leading role of Simmons in the Numa Perrier-directed flick.