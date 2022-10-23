Chloe Bailey at the 51st NAACP Image Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Chloe Bailey showed off her legs and amazing figure while donning a hot pink gown that fell to the floor.

The singer-songwriter shared her amazing fashion moment with her 5.5 million Instagram followers, showing fans a peek at her unique style.

Featuring a plunging bustline, the bright ruffled dress highlighted the singer’s curves.

The Do It songstress paired the elegant outfit choice with a pair of sparkly silver heels with a matching necklace and jeweled earrings.

Bailey also wore a bejeweled garter at her mid-thigh, accentuating her legs and flawless skin.

Offering various poses in the alluring gown, Bailey wore her brown locks pulled back into a ponytail.

Chloe Bailey’s solo career

Bailey initially made her break into the music scene alongside her sister as the singing duo Chloe x Halle. The pair recorded a number of albums and also acted opposite one another as twin sisters Jazz and Sky on the popular series Grown-ish.

But starting last year, the 24-year-old has begun solidifying herself as a solo artist.

In September 2021, Bailey released her anticipated single Have Mercy, which currently boasts over 80 million views on YouTube.

Since then, the singer has released several other songs, including Surprise and Treat Me.

Bailey is currently promoting her new song For The Night, which is set to release later this month.

Chloe Bailey’s fashion style

Bailey has often been outspoken about her passion for fashion. But the Atlanta native recently revealed that she wasn’t always secure about her body and would attempt to cover up her figure.

Speaking to Allure over the summer, she admitted, “I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult.”

“So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt,” Bailey continued.

The Let It Shine actress recently teamed up with Garage to launch her own collection with the clothing brand.

Showing off her versatile style, she recently told PEOPLE about the line, “I’m all about body positivity and flaunting your curves and feeling the best and the most sexy, so it felt right. My favorite piece in the line is the baggy pants, and I love the fitted tees because it’s tomboy-ish but sexy at the same time. It hugs your curves in all the right ways.”