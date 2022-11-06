Chloe Bailey at the 2022 Revolve Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chloe Bailey shared photos of herself over the weekend casually rocking a pair of black pants with a hot pink crop top, showing off the singer-songwriter’s curves and figure.

The 24-year-old was pretty in pink as she posed in the bright tie front top, highlighting her bustline, waist, and toned abs.

Bailey paired the casual fit with a pair of purple slip-on heels.

Her high-waisted black slacks hugged Bailey’s hips and legs and featured a flare at the bottom.

Posing in front of a brick wall outdoors, the singer accessorized the style with a string of necklaces. She wore her honey-blonde locs styled in a middle part with curly ends.

Sharing song lyrics from Nat King Cole’s Smile, she captioned the photos on Instagram, “Smile though your heart is breaking…”

The singer’s upcoming debut album

After getting her start in the music business alongside her younger sibling, Halle Bailey, under the name Chloe x Halle, Bailey decided to try her hand at solo music while her sister was filming for The Little Mermaid overseas.

Last year, Bailey released Have Mercy as her first major solo single. In 2022, she followed up the success by debuting Treat Me, Surprise, and For The Night.

In May 2022, she tweeted to her fans that she had completed her debut album, writing to her followers at the time, “Guys… I tried to hold it in but I finished my album a couple weeks ago.”

Opening up about the vulnerability and confidence displayed on her upcoming album, Bailey recently told Allure about her debut solo album, “In the beginning you can tell that [the person] who is singing is like a bird with broken wings. As time went on, you can hear me finding my strength and confidence. I didn’t want to lose that story as I pieced the [songs] together.”

Chloe Bailey’s romantic interests

The singer-producer has been previously linked to her Grown-ish costar Diggy Simmons, who’s also a rapper.

She has also been rumored to date soccer player Memphis Depay and Drip Too Hard rapper Gunna.

Prior to the release of For The Night last month, Bailey revealed to fans on Twitter Spaces that the song was written about Gunna.

Joking that letting the secret out might help with streams, she shared in October, “I don’t even think he knows this. I wrote For The Night about Gunna.”

The Georgia rapper remains behind bars following his arrest in May 2022. Gunna was involved in a 56-count indictment and currently faces RICO charges as he awaits trial, which is reportedly set to start in 2023.