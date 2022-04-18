Chloe Bailey gets cheeky in a purple bikini, pearls, and heels

Chloe Bailey gets cheeky in a purple bikini at Revolve Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Chloe Bailey slayed at the Revolve Festival 2022, which takes place the first weekend of Coachella. Chloe rocked a skimpy purple bikini and a sheer cover-up that didn’t cover much.

The see-through cover-up featured intricate designs and stunning pearls and gave a glimpse of Chloe’s bikini body.

Singer Chloe Bailey is half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle. Fans appreciate the sisters’ edgy sound and trendy looks.

Chloe rocked a purple bikini that revealed her juicy derriere at the Revolve Festival at Coachella. Photographers clamored to take pictures of the gorgeous singer in a tiny purple bikini.

Chloe’s tiny bikini was visible under her pearl-adorned cover-up. She wore chunky brown heels to elevate her height and flaunt her assets. Her tiny waist and thick thighs were visible underneath her pearl accessorized cover-up.

Chloe embraces her natural hair and body and wears long locs in her hair.

As if the professional photos weren’t enough, Chloe treated fans to personal shots.

She also shared some sensual shots on her Instagram, which featured her posing.

Chloe glowed under the sun as she posed in a hammock in her intricately designed ensemble.

She wrote in the caption, “Coachella heat.”

Tall palm trees and lush greenery served as a stunning background for the singer.

A quick look at Chloe’s comments shows that they were full of fire emojis to express how hot fans thought the singer was.

Chloe shared a fun photo of her chowing down in front of a wall of purple flowers that matched her bikini and makeup.

Coachella fashion fans can expect much more from their favorite celebs at the festival.

Chloe Bailey preaches body positivity

Chloe Bailey displayed her curvy body in a purple bikini this weekend, but she admits it took courage to do this.

Chloe shared that she “learned to really appreciate my curves. I love my stretch marks. Every time I have a photoshoot I’m like, ‘No, don’t airbrush the stretch marks cause I like them.’ “

Chloe continued saying that she was proud of her strength and how much she had grown. She said, “I used to think that I wasn’t very strong. But I’ve learned that I’m a pretty strong woman,” she said. “I’ve learned to say no to things that I don’t agree with, I’m learning to find my own voice, and it is so powerful and liberating. And it’s only going to get stronger and louder.”

Chloe and Halle are likely to share more festival fashions in the coming days.