Chloe Bailey feels like ‘Catwoman’ in skin tight black Mugler X Jimmy Choo catsuit

Chloe Bailey poses in a bodysuit in her recent Instagram picture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey paid homage to an infamous DC Comics character in her latest Instagram picture. The 23-year-old posed in a skintight bodysuit and alluded to Catwoman in her caption.

Bailey is best known for being half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle, and she has since pursued a solo singing career. Her debut single Have Mercy was released in August 2021. The Georgian is also an actor. She’s been featured in the Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish, as well as Joyful Noise and the Disney Channel comedy Austin & Ally.

Chloe Bailey breaks the internet

The Ungodly Hour singer recently shared a few flirty snaps with her 4.6 million Instagram followers. Bailey sat on a gray chair, looking away for the camera for a few poses. She moved around the room during the photoshoot, eventually positioning herself on the floor in front of a mirror.

The star was wearing a black bodysuit and shouted out the high-end fashion brands Mugler and Jimmy Choo for the ensemble.

Her outlet was made complete with a pair of black, pointy-toed stilettos and some gold accessories. She donned gold bracelets on each wrist as well as a matching set of earrings.

Bailey wrote, “@muglerofficial x @jimmychoo had me feeling like catwoman last night thanks for having me.”

Bailey shuts down Twitter user

Showing off her sultry outfits isn’t the only way Bailey uses her social media. She recently had a comedic interaction with a (seemingly) fan on her Twitter account.

A nameless Twitter user wrote, “Chloe Bailey had tried to talk to me when we was in high school but I told her one day she gon be a star don’t focus on me .. focus on your craft. And look what she done . Proud of her.”

While they didn’t tag her in the post, she still managed to find it. Retweeting the post, Bailey shut them down and responded with two crying face emojis. She went on to write, “i was homeschooled for HS.”

@ChloeBailey/Twitter

This back-and-forth has left many fans confused as to why the original tweeter lied about his previous interactions with the singer. However, many found it harmless and classified it as an act of admiration.

While Bailey’s upcoming album does not have a release date yet, the performer has been staying booked. She will be starring in two movies that are scheduled to be released in 2022. One is a psychological horror flick called Jane, which she’ll be featured in alongside Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch, and the next is a thriller called The Georgetown Project.