The Kansas City Chiefs and their fan base are celebrating a third Super Bowl win, thanks to Patrick Mahomes and company getting it done against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With many viewers watching the big game this past Sunday, it was hard not to notice a group celebrating up in the box seats, which featured the Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt, and his family, including daughter Gracie Hunt.

There were nervous moments throughout the game, as the two teams traded leads and the Chiefs trailed with the ball late. However, they’d come out on top with a late-game field goal to seal the deal, 38-35.

While the Chiefs owner, his wife, Patrick, and Brittany Mahomes were among the individuals celebrating the victory in the post-game interviews on the field, Gracie wasn’t as noticeable.

However, she shared a carousel full of photos and videos from her time on the field post-game, including shots with family, fans, and Chiefs cheerleaders.

Her look was stunning for attending the game and the post-game festivities, as the 24-year-old Chiefs heiress wore a sparkly silver minidress.

Gracie Hunt rocks a shimmery silver minidress during Super Bowl celebration

Gracie channeled her inner showgirl in the dazzling shimmery item from Neiman Marcus made by the late designer Paco Rabanne.

In her first of several photos, she’s holding the coveted Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the Super Bowl winners. In her second, she’s planting a kiss on the shiny trophy made in Vince Lombardi’s name.

A third slide is a video clip with Gracie screaming in celebration as confetti falls all around the field. A fourth video features an ecstatic Gracie jogging on the field in full celebration mode as she exclaims, “We just won the Super Bowl!”

In two more videos, Gracie is with the Chiefs cheerleaders, who are showing their excitement over the championship, while a final clip confirms that Kansas City has won the Super Bowl.

“It shines bright like a diamond!💎🏆🎊 God is so so good—thank you Jesus!” Hunt wrote in her caption, giving a shout to Rihanna’s song, Diamonds, as she praised the beautiful trophy.

Gracie Hunt meets Ant-Man and shows off her silver heels

In an additional carousel post from Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, Gracie showed more images of her stunning head-to-toe look as she celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance pre-game and during the event.

In one IG pic, she stands between her sister, Ava, and mother, Tavia Hunt. The three blonde beauties are all smiles on the field, with Gracie’s sister and mother rocking Chiefs red.

In the third pic, it’s none other than Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd and his son, Jack, standing with Gracie on the field. Rudd is known as a big Chiefs fan, having lived in Kansas City.

Several images have Gracie in a full-body shot standing on the field, showing that she has on a pair of elegant, chunky silver heels, part of her glamorous outfit.

Gracie promoted Helzberg diamonds while getting ready

Ahead of all the parties and the big game in Arizona, Gracie uploaded a video in which she prepared for the upcoming events. She credited Helzberg diamonds for giving her some stunning accessories for her look.

“#GRWM for a day filled with a little extra sparkle in Arizona thanks to my Valentine @helzbergdiamonds✨💃🏼 Thank you for my game day bling!” Gracie wrote in part of her video’s caption.

As she used a curling iron tool for her long blonde locks, she talked about the hectic nature of her activities on the slate.

“My schedule has been so crazy busy, but I’m not complaining. I’ve loved every second of it,” she said in her clip.

Gracie then showed a sped-up portion of the video as she applied blush on her cheeks and then worked on her lashes, brows, and eyes with other makeup.

The Chiefs heiress also reminded everyone of Valentine’s Day, suggesting guys and gals could pick up the items. Much like her other Instagram post, Gracie worked in a shout to a popular song, mentioning Miley Cyrus and her latest hit, Flowers.

“guys—you definitely need to make sure you mark your calendars and show the ladies in your life some love! And to my single ladies—we can buy ourselves flowers 💐 (and diamonds too😉💎). Diamonds are for game day, Valentine’s Day, and every day!” she wrote.

She has the IG post marked as a paid partnership, showing she’s flexing her promotional power with opportunities that come her way. Gracie is enjoying her rise in popularity along with her father’s team as they flourish under NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.