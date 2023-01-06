Chiara Ferragni looked stunning in leather and camouflage while snapping a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Chiara Ferragni showed off her impeccable sense of fashion as she stunned in a leather and camo ensemble. The 35-year-old blogger and fashion designer stopped to share her outfit of the day with her followers after snapping a selfie in her closet.

The mounds of clothing and accessories faded into the background though, as Ferragni stood front and center in style.

For her look, she donned a beige long-sleeve crop top which showed off her toned midriff. She styled it by adding an unzipped brown leather jacket.

The jacket was also cropped at the midriff and the sleeves, as the sleeves of her sweater protruded from underneath the jacket.

Meanwhile, she paired the crop top and leather jacket with bulky cargo pants with a faded camouflage pattern. The pants were adorned with numerous pockets and secured at her waist with a brown leather belt.

She finished off her look with a beige multi-pocketed handbag and some platform-heeled brown shoes.

Chiara Ferragni stunned in her outfit of the day

Ferragni further added to her look with silvery nail polish and full glam makeup. She opted to wear her blonde locks down and tumbling down her shoulders for the photo.

She posed in her closet with her phone raised in one hand and her handbag hanging from her arm. Ferragni smiled slightly as she looked at her phone screen for the photo.

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Of course, an outfit of such style had to be worn for more than just a closet selfie. She was seemingly dressed up to run some errands and happened to come across an elevator with a mirror.

She snapped another photo in the mirror, this time with her hair a little more tousled.

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

It isn’t uncommon for Ferragni to boast serious style while going about her day. After all, readers have flocked to her fashion blog, The Blonde Salad, in the millions just to read her fashion insights.

As a fashion blogger and designer, it is clear Ferragni knows her stuff, and she demonstrates this with her fabulous outfits.

Ferragni launched her brand in 2013

In addition to fashion designer, model, and blogger, Ferragni also holds the title of businesswoman. She launched her self-titled brand in 2013, and it has grown exponentially since then.

She first launched her Chiara Ferragni brand as a footwear line with Luisa Via Roma. However, in the years since, it has grown to encompass clothing, accessories, and even children’s wear.

The brand has a strong e-commerce presence, as well as brick-and-mortar stores in the most fashionable cities, such as Milan, Paris, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Ferragni has fostered the brand’s success by frequently promoting the brand to her large following of fashion enthusiasts. She also does so by constantly adding new products in the clothing and makeup departments.

In addition, to having a great sense of style, Ferragni is also very business-savvy and has managed to impressively grow her own blog and brand.