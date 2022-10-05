Chiara Ferragni stuns shirtless in a blazer for big skin show off

Chiara Ferragni goes gothic and glam for the last night at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni looked gothic and glamorous in a beautiful all-black ensemble to mark the end of Paris Fashion Week.

The Milan native was in her element as she served several unique looks to the delight of her followers while taking in fashion’s best designers.

Chiara tried something new for the latest shots as she revealed it was her first experience with the French delicacy, escargots.

Unsurprisingly, the blogger documented the monumental occasion, featured in the Instagram carousel between fashion shots around Paris.

The fashionista channeled her inner Parisian in the revealing yet sophisticated ensemble, which featured an open blazer.

She shared ten photos and videos from inside a French restaurant to the iconic bridges of the City of Light.

Chiara Ferragni goes head-to-toe black at Paris Fashion Week

The carousel began with Chiara standing in front of a gorgeous mahogany wall with gold trim.

The influencer wore a black blazer with satin lapels and beautiful black flower embellishment on her right lapel. Chiara went shirtless underneath the blazer, adding an edge factor to the look.

She sported her blonde tresses in a side part with a fresh blowout falling past her shoulders.

The Blonde Salad blogger rocked a black manicure and matching pedicure, which was visible through her strappy stilettos.

Chiara wore smoky eye makeup with subtle brown shades and glitter near her tear duct. She paired the shimmery eyeshadow with a bold red lip and rosy blush.

Chiara was well-accessorized with gold bracelets on both wrists, including a Cartier bangle and matching necklace. She carried a trendy Balenciaga mini purse in black.

The fourth photo showed Chiara with a glass of white wine in one hand and a plate of escargots in the other.

The signature French hors d’oeuvres were dripping in Persillade butter, customary for the delicious delicacy.

Chiara’s caption read, “Last night in Paris 🔥 My first time eating escargots 😳.”

Chiara ended her Paris Fashion Week with a bang, as the past few weeks have been especially busy for the mother of two.

Chiara Ferragni commands attention at Milan Fashion Week

Chiara was born and raised in Milan, so it’s no surprise that she showed up and showed out during Milan Fashion Week.

With her famous husband at her side, Chiara unveiled outfits that were anything but boring.

In fact, she also rocked a shirtless look in Italy as she served up more than just looks with a plate of delectable-looking sandwiches.

Other noteworthy looks included head-to-toe latex, a sheer lace top, and a leather-studded pants ensemble with bright red opera gloves.