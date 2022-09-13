Chiara Ferragni stuns in skintight jumpsuit with gold waist chains for ‘fit check’

Chiara Ferragni wowed fans in a skintight jumpsuit. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni looked stunning in a skintight jumpsuit and gold waist chains as she performed a “fit check” in her office.

The popular fashionista was in a fun mood as she made the short video for fans.

She twirled for the camera while explaining the figure-hugging one-piece was from H&M, and the belt and shoes were from Chanel.

She then produced a classy black jacket which she revealed was also Chanel.

Chiara then smiled and leaned in to give a parting kiss to the camera.

The former model, who has more than 27 million followers on Instagram, made her name with her The Blonde Salad fashion blog.

Chiara Ferragni makes safety message through fashion

Monsters and Critics told recently how Chiara caused a stir with a head-to-toe black ensemble made up of a safety harness.

She donned the outfit as she and musician husband Federico Lucia, aka Fedez, visited the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix race as part of driver Charles Leclerc’s team.

Chiara wore a safety harness with buckles acting as her straps. The buckles cleverly also resembled suspenders that attached to her black pants. Her black slacks were fitted and high-waisted with an extra seam going up the center of each leg.

The influencer carried a fashionably tiny black leather purse with gold buckles. She completed the look with black point-toed heels.

Unfortunately for Chiara and Federico, Charles lost to Max Verstappen and finished second place at the event.

Chiara Ferragni’s braless selfie

Previously, Chiara also stunned followers by going braless in a tied crop top.

Chiara looked gorgeous in the impromptu selfie, where she bared some skin and displayed her sense of fashion.

The 35-year-old posed in an elevator and couldn’t resist taking a photo of her outfit.

Chiara shared the snap on her Instagram Story as she rocked a blue tank top and opted to go braless. The center of the crop top was completely open with criss-cross laces tying around her svelte waist. The crop top was blue and tight and matched her ice blue eyes.

The fashionista paired the crop top with low-rise cargo pants in a green and brown color. She completed the look with brown strappy flat sandals, which her white pedicured toes peeked out from.

Chiara has also been fearless in discussing personal aspects of her life and spoke with WWD, where she discussed covering topics that some considered taboo, like therapy.

Chiara and Federico attended therapy on camera and acknowledged the stigma surrounding the subject. Chiara added: “But it’s not true, it’s something we should all do, and we should all take care of our mental health as much as our physical health.”