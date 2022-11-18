Chiara Ferragni stunned in a glitzy dress from her own brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni prepared for the upcoming holiday season as she donned one of her sparkling designs in a new photo.

The successful model and fashion designer rocked the glittering gown in a post shared with her 28.1 million fans.

The stunning 35-year-old wore the Mirror Party Dress from her ready-to-wear collection, which she paired with a patent boot.

The sleeveless gown was covered with a shiny mirrored material that shone and glimmered as it caught the light from all angles.

One shoulder held only a thin spaghetti strap, while the other featured a thick slice of material that crossed over her collarbone.

The model sat on the edge of a bed, dressed in white linen, as she posed for the glitzy photo.

A hip-high slit in the dress revealed Chiara’s leg, which emerged from the fabric to show her long leg dressed in sheer stockings and thigh-high sock boots.

The shiny boots complemented the glamorous dress, making for one party-ready outfit.

She kept her accessories scarce since the gown was the main focus of this outfit, opting for sparkly hoop earrings and a few bangles around one wrist.

A few swipes right saw another view of the dress, which showed a cutout section on the side of the torso, revealing some of the model’s skin.

She looked incredible in the gown, wearing her hair in a half-up, half-down fashion, with her locks holding a curl at the ends.

Chiara Ferragni drops new collection of products for her makeup brand

Chiara’s brand is not limited to clothing; she launched a cosmetics line in November of 2021.

The line notably includes lipsticks, eyeshadows, and highlighters in a stunning range of shades.

She posted a glittering promo video for the products, which showed them off in all their glory, being worn by Chiara and a pair of gorgeous models.

The products looked almost as luxurious as the models, featuring sparkling pink packaging for a real feminine feel.

They were embellished with the eye featured in the Chiara Ferragni Brand logo and appeared high quality.

Each model, including the Italian bombshell, rocked flawless makeup, which had been enhanced using her products.

Chiara rocked a bold red lip and a sparkling eyeshadow look created with her new line.

The model wrote, “So excited to reveal the new @chiaraferragnibrand make up collection 🤗 We created some new shades of your favorite lipsticks, lip balms and eyeshadows’ palette ❤️.”

She continued, “we also introduced some ✨ new ✨ products like the lip pencils and the liquid eyeshadows! I’ll show you how to use them in my stories in the next days 😘.”

Chiara Ferragni keeps it cozy in cashmere for Falconeri

It’s not all glitter and gowns for this Italian model, as Chiara proved by rocking a beautiful cashmere sweater as she partnered with the luxury Italian brand Falconeri.

The brand claims to specialize in creating extraordinary quality cashmere for men and women.

The stunning mother-of-two wore a light-gray knitted turtleneck in a photo post shared with fans.

Chiara paired the luxurious cashmere with a short black pleated skirt for a fashion-forward fall outfit.

A swipe right revealed a playful side to the model as she stuck her tongue out to the camera, while another swipe right showed the model demonstrating her modeling prowess.

She layered the knitwear with a long leather trench coat and patent cowboy boots, which she accessorized with a black Dior purse and silver hoop earrings.

Her blonde locks were styled straight and left to fall naturally from a middle parting. The model included a selfie amongst the fashion photos that showed off a glittery eyeshadow look which she paired with nude lipstick.

Chiara wore the Mouliné Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater in Pale Gray, priced at $395.