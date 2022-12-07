Chiara Ferragni stuns in sheer black lace

Chiara Ferragni shows off her stellar style and figure for a festive snap. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but especially for Chiara Ferragni who exuded style and sex appeal in a black lace jumpsuit.

The 35-year-old was bringing all the festive vibes as she posed in front of a Christmas tree, adorned with fairy lights and baubles.

With Christmas just around the corner, fans can expect only the best holiday content from their favorite influencer and model.

The fashion designer recently showcased her enviable figure, and well-decorated Christmas tree, to her 28.2 million followers in an Instagram post.

Posing up a storm for the camera, the mom-of-two looked sensational in a sheer black jumpsuit that skimmed her body perfectly.

The sheer detailing of the stunning number added a racy touch to the look – something that is common for the Italian model.

Chiara Ferragni poses in sheer lace for a festive snap

For jewelry, Chiara opted for plenty of rings and a silver diamond necklace that glistened in the light.

Her long hazel tresses cascaded down her chest as they held a loose wave. She rocked a clean makeup look with bold brows and coated her plump pout with nude lipstick.

As Chiara worked the camera, behind her a fabulously-decorated tree could be seen, covered in fairy lights and baubles.

She kept her caption simple, writing, “Not your average sofa girl. Wearing this @calzedonia lace jumpsuit tonight #ChiaraWearsCalzedonia #calzedonia #adv.”

Chiara’s sizzling snap was extremely popular with fans, racking up 431k likes in just under 24 hours.

Chiara Ferragni wears Calzedonia

Chiara is no stranger to posing in clothing from the popular fashion brand, Calzedonia.

Calzedonia is a brand that sells legwear and beachwear to people who care about wearing the trendiest items.

Chiara is a proud ambassador and often promotes pieces from their stunning collections.

Last week, the entrepreneur posted several snaps of her wearing one of the brand’s garments. In the snaps, Chiara rocked a black bodysuit with a cutout piece of fabric over her midsection.

She also wore an oversized black belt, closed-toed black heels, multiple bracelets, earrings, and a silver necklace.

Chiara Ferragni launches her own cosmetics line

Chiara has recently embarked on her latest business endeavor with a line of cosmetics through her label, Chiara Ferragni.

The collection currently consists of 28 products in beautiful sparkling packaging, perfect for gifting at this time of year.

The range includes colorful palettes, bright lip balms, liquid eyeshadows, gloss, liners, and more.

Last month, Chiara flew to Palermo in Italy, where she appeared at an event for the launch.

She looked stunning, wearing a mint green mini dress with embellished buttons, also by her own brand.

She paired her look with thigh-high PVC boots and wore her long blonde hair loose and tousled as she posed with her new products.