Chiara Ferragni stuns in her undies for stunning closet selfie

Chiara Ferragni is back at it again with her jaw-dropping content as she shared a rather intimate photograph with her fans this time around.

The 35-year-old blonde bombshell took the time to snap a quick mirror selfie as she showed off her slender physique in some lacy lingerie.

The Italian businesswoman is known for being a multi-talented and multi-skilled individual as she always has some exciting new content to share.

With an assortment of success through blogging, modeling, fashion designing, and being a mother of two, Chiara never disappoints when it comes to sharing memorable moments.

In her most recent share, the model demonstrated just that.

Chiara didn’t hold anything back, as she let her body do the talking while she effortlessly glowed for the shot.

Chiara Ferragni shows off her figure in all-black lace

In a recent post, the Italian beauty shared an intimate selfie with her 28.1 million Instagram followers.

She welcomed in all wondering eyes, as she snapped the shot in her lofty walk-in closet.

Chiara posed with a smile on her face while she modeled in all-black lace.

She sported her own black lacy bralette that read Ferragni in white letters along each of the straps. The bralette was simple yet elegant as it incorporated a pretty scallop-like design.

She coordinated the top with matching black, lacy underwear. The bottoms were a low-rise fit which was colored a solid black on the front, then as she turned her body in the second slide, she revealed the lacy pink back.

The lacy ensemble was the perfect fit as it highlighted her toned abs and slender physique.

Chiara let her blonde hair flow behind her back as it drew more attention to her pretty face.

She further accessorized with a chunky diamond ring and flashy gold bracelet.

She captioned the post, “I ❤️ HOT MOMS.”

Chiara Ferragni teams up with Falconeri

In another recent post, the businesswoman teamed up with the clothing brand, Falconeri.

Falconeri is an Italian-based clothing company, that sells a variety of high-end, luxury items. They are especially known for their superior cashmere.

In the collage of photos, Chiara modeled for the company as she was captured wearing one of their gray, cashmere sweaters.

With a luxurious fabric like that, it was no wonder why the blonde beauty was incredibly excited about the shots.

Chiara also sported a black, pleated skirt and paired it with a long leather jacket.

She then finalized the fit with a pair of black cowboy boots and a small black handbag.

Overall, Chiara nailed the fit and looked phenomenal while doing so.

She captioned the post, “Grey Autumn days require grey cashmere sweaters 🤍 mine is from @falconeriofficial #Falconeri #adv.”

Fans came to show their support for the promotional post as it received 502k likes and over 500 loving comments.