Chiara Ferragni stuns in daringly sheer top for Paris Fashion Week

Chiara Ferragni sported a stunningly elegant look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F.Sadou/AdMedia

Chiara Ferragni wowed in a sheer top during Paris Fashion Week.

The influencer mixed the daring with the elegant for a snap she posted to Instagram.

Chiara wore a sheer black top with gold buttons on the chest.

The outfit had long black sleeves and she sported a figure-hugging black dress with a gold belt buckle.

Chiara also wore a classic wide-brimmed hat and accessorized with elaborate gold and black jeweled earrings.

Her make-up included a sizzling smoky-eyed look as she posed sensuously on a balcony high above the French capital’s famous Place Vendôme.

Her caption on the post, “Today for @schiaparelli,” suggested her outfit was from the famous Schiaparelli label, founded by Italian Elsa Schiaparelli in Paris in 1927. Certainly Chiara’s stunning ensemble harked back to a previous era.

As with almost all of Chiara’s content, the snap caused a stir on Instagram, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes.

Chiara Ferragni is a fashion icon

Chiara is one of the fashion world’s biggest stars.

She made her name with The Blonde Salad blog which she started in 2009.

Since then she has racked up nearly 28 million followers on Instagram and in 2017 she was ranked first in Forbes’ Top Fashion Influencers list. She is also Pantene’s global ambassador.

She has her own Chiara Ferragni Collection store in Milan and frequently collaborates with designers on high-profile ranges such as Steve Madden’s 9-shoe collection.

She is also a TV presenter and her business ventures are said to pull her in millions of dollars every year.

Chiara Ferragni makes a splash in Paris

Chiara has been wowing her fans all week in the French capital with Monsters and Critics reporting how she went braless in a sheer top for a “dream date”.

The blogger wore a lacy number and sheer tights with a sparkly mini-skirt as she posed with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

She captioned the post, which received more than 5k likes, “Our dream date in Paris.”

We also told how Chiara strutted in a vintage dress as she showed off her fabulous figure.

In the video, Chiara set pulses racing as she sashayed down a hotel hallway in the flowing, plunging gown.

She played with her hair and revealed a toned leg before reaching an elevator and glancing over her shoulder with one last sensuous look.

The clip was captioned, “Vintage @roberto_cavalli Grrrrrr.”