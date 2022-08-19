Chiara Ferragni stuns in cutout lingerie dress for golden hour sunset

Chiara Ferragni has been enjoying a Spanish sunset in a cutoff lingerie dress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni has been wowing her massive following once again by looking incredible in a cutout lingerie dress.

The Italian style guru is spending a lot of the summer in Ibiza, Spain, and she’s also posting many pics on her Instagram. This latest post featured Chiara enjoying a gorgeous sunset by the pool.

Chiara showed off her flawless physique in a tiny white lingerie dress in a carousel of eight different photos.

The dress was lined with lace and had a lacey inlay on each side. The neckline was plunging in the extreme, and a snap of the back of the garment showed Chiara’s bare back.

Chiara accessorized with a pink pair of plateau heels, a small pair of earrings, and a chunky watch.

Most of the snaps were of her posing around the swimming pool, but there was also one shot of her with her husband, Italian rapper, Fedez. The pair appeared to be on the dance floor of a nightclub. The final pic showed Chiara in an embrace with her pal, celebrity architect Filippo Fiora.

Chiara captioned the post, “August 18th sunset 💞.”

Fans loved Chiara Ferragni in white cutout lingerie dress

Chiara has been growing in popularity ever since she became a household name in 2014 after appearing on Project Runway, and she now has a massive following. On Instagram, she has 27.7 million followers, so it’s hardly surprising that this post picked up a huge 317,000 likes.

The comments section was a riot of heart-shaped emojis along with flame and hearts for eyes emojis too.

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

One Chiara fan wrote, “So beautiful 😍❤️👏👏,” and then followed that up with, “Beautiful sunset 😍👏🤗💕.”

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara also posted a short video of herself performing a quick catwalk routine in the lingerie dress.

The footage showed the stunning sunset in the background, and 1980s classic Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes played in the background.

This post also racked up an impressive 317,000 likes.

Chiara Ferragni is also selling school supplies

Earlier this week, Chiara showed off her design range with a selection of school supply items for the coming start of the school year.

She posted a pic showcasing a massive range of school folders, notepads, and pencil cases, all in super bright colors, though mostly pinks. The designer herself was clothed in a bright pink swimsuit as she exhibited the supplies.

Chiara wrote that she was excited to announce that the “Chiara Ferragni back to school collection is now available” and could be purchased from her website.

