Chiara Ferragni stuns in a pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni recently posted a slew of steamy bikini photos that will heat up the internet despite the cold weather.

The stunning model posted several snaps during her last night at Alpina Dolomites, a fancy five-star hotel in Europe, as she went for a final dip in the pool.

Chiara treated her 28.3 million followers with photos of her in the pool, clad in a cheeky pink bikini. The bottom featured shirred detail with tie strings at the sides, while the top had a simple triangle design.

The famous entrepreneur and model kept her hair out of the water by styling it in a neat bun atop her head.

It’s doubtful that Chiara’s face got wet during her time in the pool, as we noticed she wore a full face of makeup to ensure only flawless photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She opted for nude lipstick with a dark brown pencil to line her lips. She had blushed cheeks, dark brows, and long wispy lashes while accessorizing with a few silver studs in her ears and bangles on her wrist.

Chiara Ferragni strikes a poolside pose

The Italian blogger showed off her best angles with several striking poses while lounging in the pool with the snow-covered platform evident in the photos.

The first photo showed Chiara giving a back view of her pink bikini as she rested both arms on the edge of the pool while looking back at the camera and giving a shy smile.

The next photo in the Instagram slide showed the model facing forward with a stern look on her face, while the third image showed her head tilted forward, smiling once again. The last photo was another back view.

Chiara posted the stunning images on her Instagram page with the caption, “Last night here 🥲.”

She tagged the location in her post after spending over a week with her family at the luxe European hotel.

Chiara Ferragni models MooRER Verona’s 2023 collection

The gorgeous model is a fashion designer in her own right, but that doesn’t mean she’s turning down business opportunities with other designers.

A few days ago, she enjoyed some time in the snow while modeling the new fall/winter 2023 collection from MooRER Verona.

Chiara stunned in a long-sleeved denim shirt with large pockets in the front and matching jeans pants. She bundled up with the brand’s stylish puffer jacket, also made from denim and featuring a fashionable hoodie.

The mom-of-two shared photos of the outfit on social media and repped the brand well with her professional poses while in the snow.

“First day of my Winter holidays ❄️ Wearing an exclusive preview of the new Fall Winter 2023 collection by @moorer_official, the Felipa jacket in jeans 💙 #MooRER #adv,” she captioned the post.