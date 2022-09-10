Chiara Ferragni stuns braless in tied crop top

Chiara Ferragni is perfection in a selfie as she bares skin and shows her outfit. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni looked gorgeous in an impromptu selfie, where she bared some skin and displayed her sense of fashion.

The Italian blogger posed in an elevator and couldn’t resist taking a photo of her outfit.

Chiara shared the photo on her Instagram Story for her millions of followers to view.

The 35-year-old beauty rocked a blue tank top and opted to go braless. The center of the crop top was completely open with criss-cross laces tying around her svelte waist. The crop top was blue and tight and matched her ice blue eyes.

The fashionista paired the crop top with low-rise cargo pants in a green and brown color. Chiara completed the look with brown strappy flat sandals, which her white pedicured toes peeked out from.

She cracked a close-mouthed smile and kept her eyes focused on the viewfinder.Chiara’s hair was in a sleek, low bun, and she wore gold earrings.

Chiara Ferragni dares in a braless top

She held a thermostat in one hand and her phone in the other, revealing her freshly manicured nails and pink glittery phone case. Chiara accessorized with silver jewelry, including a diamond ring, sparkly bracelet, and blue cross necklace with a silver chain.

The Milan native carried a black patent leather bag with a snakeskin pattern and gold buckles.

Chiara is a big deal in her native Italy after she launched a blog in 2009 called The Blonde Salad. Milan is one of the fashion capitals of the world and gave Chiara a headstart at creating content and cutting-edge fashion

Chiara Ferragni talks about stigmatized topics like therapy

As an “old-school” influencer, Chiara has a lot of experience sharing private aspects of her life.

She spoke with WWD, where she discussed covering topics that were considered by some to be taboo, like therapy.

Chiara and her famous husband, Italian singer Fedez, attended therapy on camera and acknowledged the stigma surrounding therapy. Chiara added: “But it’s not true, it’s something we should all do, and we should all take care of our mental health as much as our physical health.”

Chiara explained, “After the initial fears connected to the pandemic, I wondered if my followers would be bored since I couldn’t post about my business trips or special events, but I realized that they were interested in me and my daily life. The more natural I was, the more I was appreciated.”

During the pandemic, Chiara feared that people would lose interest because she could not travel. Luckily, that wasn’t the case.