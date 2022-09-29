Chiara Ferragni struts her stuff in plunging vintage dress

Chiara Ferragni is glowing in her beautiful vintage dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni shows off her hourglass figure as she struts down the hallway in a free-flowing, vintage dress.

The 35-year-old influencer has made quite a name for herself over the years, as she’s become successful in many different fields of work.

Chiara has found much success as a blogger, businesswoman, fashion designer, and model.

It comes as no surprise that the Italian beauty is always busy, finding new projects to work on. However, she always looks gorgeous while doing so.

In her most recent Instagram posts, Chiara flashes some serious skin as she catwalks down the hallway in a rather revealing vintage dress.

She captioned the recent Instagram video by saying, “Vintage @roberto_cavalli 🐯 Grrrrrr.”

Chiara Ferragni catwalks in revealing vintage attire

Chiara wore a vintage piece by designer Robert Cavalli, whom she tagged in the video.



Her glowing complexion against the colors of the dress complimented her perfectly.



The dress was forest green, with beautiful black stripes and a slit that ran up past her one thigh.



The style of the dress was incredibly low-cut, which revealed much of her chest, and was only held up by two very thin spaghetti straps.



To finalize the detailing, the dress was trimmed with matching green and black feathers, which evenly flowed throughout the ends of the dress.



Chiara paired the dress with black fishnets and black, open-toe patent leather heels.



Her makeup looked flawless as she wore bold, baby blue eyeshadow and a pink glossed lip. The model then completed the look by wearing her hair down, which fell below her shoulders.

Chiara goes from model to businesswoman

Chaira is quite a talented woman, as she successfully juggles many different roles in her day-to-day life.

Even more so, Forbes named her as the ‘Most Powerful Fashion Influencer’ in the world. Soon after, Instagram even announced that her Instagram profile had the second most engaging Instagram stories within the fashion category.

Chiara is also the CEO of her own blog called, The Blonde Salad, which focuses on all of the latest fashion and beauty trends. She started the sit in 2009, and saw quick success, eventually employing a team of writers and bloggers.

Chiara continues to impress her fans and all of her 27.9 million Instagram followers, as she actively pushes towards the title of being one of the most successful entrepreneurs and influencers in the game.