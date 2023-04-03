As she continued to enjoy her South African getaway, influencer Chiara Ferragni delivered another stunning set of images from the wilderness.

Heading into the weekend, Chiara posted a magnificent video from the pool, where an elephant stopped by to drink.

Since then, the social media star has shared endless content from the Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa, where she has stayed as a guest.

Chiara had a beautiful encounter with an elephant and later saw a mother lioness with her cubs, revealing the riveting content on Instagram.

For Chiara’s latest post, she kept things simple by going for a dip in a bikini. Chiara tagged her sponsor, Pondoro Game Lodge, turning the wilderness into a photoshoot with stunning results.

Chiara shared the seven-part carousel with her 29.1 million IG followers, with a simple caption that read, “Pool time.”

Chiara Ferragni strikes a pose at Pondoro Game Lodge

The first picture saw Chiara rocking a pink and green bikini as she stood by the pool. She crossed her legs and struck a pose with the waterway as a beautiful backdrop. Farther in the distance, lush greenery decorated the skyline for safari vibes.

In the second image, Chiara took refuge in the shade, rocking sunglasses and posing on some rocks.

A swipe right saw Chiara from a different perspective, standing tall with confidence.

Chiara closed the share with a short video that showed her lounging underneath the sun.

The influencer tagged her sponsor, Pondoro Game Lodge, in Greater Kruger National Park, South Africa. The five-star hotel hailed villas and suites, with rates starting at $1,100 per night. Pondoro Game Lodge has all the amenities one would expect, including a spa and a restaurant.

Additionally, the establishment has treehouse accommodations for an elevated camping experience.

As for Chiara, she did a great job promoting the establishment.

The Milan native settled into her niche as a blogger in 2009, with content resembling that which she posted over the weekend.

Chiara Ferragni launches The Blonde Salad

Chiara launched a fashion blog called The Blonde Salad in 2009. She became a blogger and an influencer before Instagram existed.

The successful blogger told Vanity Fair about the origin of her blog name.

She explained, “I was at lunch with some friends one day and we looked down at our table—blond pasta, blond pizza—and then someone joked, ‘Blonde salad,’ and it stuck.”

As WWD reported, Chiara even became a case study as the subject matter for a class on influencing at Harvard Business School.

The savvy businesswoman pivoted her success into a fashion brand called Chiara Ferragni Collection, and the rest was history.

Chiara continues to reinvent herself and remain relevant on a global scale.