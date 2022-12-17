Chiara Ferragni sizzled in red lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Italian super-influencer Chiara Ferragni was a vision in red as she promoted sales of makeup to her fans and followers.

The 35-year-old mom-of-two has built her brand over the years, starting as a shoe line and expanding to include clothing, accessories, and makeup.

Her makeup line launched in November 2021 and consists of a range of lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush.

Chiara promotes her brand products to fans, regularly posting fun clips or tutorials showing which of her makeup items she uses.

The most recent endorsement came in the form of a fun clip from the model’s walk-in closet, as she bounced around wearing a stunning red bra.

She applied nude lipstick from the collection before shaking her hair with her hands and then applied a shade of blush to her cheekbones with a brush.

She wore a red bra in the clip that featured polka dots and lace applique on the cups.

A diamond necklace adorned her neck, and she wore small diamond studs in her ears to match.

Her model figure was showcased in the short clips, shared with her 28 million fans via Instagram Stories, as she appeared to get ready for an evening out.

Chiara Ferragni sizzles in red lingerie for Intimissimi

The stunning Italian model previously shared images of the red bra on her grid, which she modeled as part of a set in partnership with Intimissimi.

The Intimissimi brand has been around for decades, first launching in 1996. The brand set out to conquer the lingerie market, providing women with glamorous Italian style without sacrificing comfort.

They have expanded around the world thanks to their high-end products at affordable prices.

Given Chiara’s legendary status as a model and blogger, she was an obvious choice for the brand to partner with.

Chiara wore a gorgeous red bra with a plunging neckline to showcase her curves and matching bottoms that featured a sheer panel with intricate detailing.

She modeled the lingerie set like a pro from her bedroom, sharing multiple images that showcased the stunning pieces from all angles.

The model captioned her post, “Isn’t red lingerie a must in Christmas season? ❤️ mine is from @intimissimiofficial #chiaralovesintimissimi #Intimissimi #adv.”

Chiara Ferragni gets festive in black minidress for Chiara Ferragni Brand

Chiara Ferragni was getting in the Christmas spirit as she dressed up in a LBD from her Chiara Ferragni Brand clothing collection.

The brand originated as a shoe line before the Italian beauty expanded to introduce everything from dresses and accessories to makeup and children’s clothing.

The model-turned-fashion designer rocked a stunning all-black ensemble to channel her festive party spirit.

Posing on a grand staircase lined with red carpet, she was surrounded by a glittering backdrop of Christmas trees decorated with beautiful golden lights.

She donned the CF Uniform Tubino Dress in Black, which featured a short hem, long sleeves, and four decorative star-shaped buttons at the waist.

Chiara paired the minidress with black knee-high boots and sheer stockings for a classy and chic party look.

She added an extra festive sparkle to the outfit by accessorizing with glitzy diamond jewelry around her neck and in her ears.

The post was captioned, “Winter holiday mood 🔛 Beautiful @chiaraferragni in @chiaraferragnibrand ❤️.”