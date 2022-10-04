Chiara Ferragni sizzles in cutout bustier

Chiara Ferragni’s fashion is always on point. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Chiara Ferragni looks incredible in a braless cutout crop top during Paris Fashion Week.

She did a quick photoshoot of herself wearing the look at the Le Meurice Paris hotel.

The crop top is sleeveless, showing off many of the tattoos on her arms.

The model paired the look with mid-rise denim jeans, chunky black heels, and a small black clutch bag.

She styled the look with a slicked-back ponytail and some dramatic smokey eyeshadow.

From her lingerie outfits to wearing bikini tops, Chiara is fashionable even when she’s not on the runway.

This isn’t the only chic look she’s worn during her week in Paris.

She appeared in style at so many designer shows including Balmain, Schiaparelli, and Dior.

Last night, Chiara wore a gorgeous all-pink outfit that definitely turned heads.

She wore a braless pink top with a rose detailed on the front.

She complemented the look with mid-rise pink jeans, a faux fur knitted sweater, and hot pink open-toed heels.

The model added coral pink eyeshadow, rainbow patterned jewelry, and a faux fur purple bag.

Chiara Ferragni celebrates anniversary

Chiara has been married to international music artist Fedez for a little over four years. They now have a little girl named Vittoria and a son named Leone.

Recently, the model showed a photo of her family of four in Paris to celebrate their public relationship.

She captioned the post, “Six years ago in Paris @fedez and I published our first pic together, making it official we were dating.

Six years later here we are in the same city with our wonderful son and daughter: enjoying this place with my family makes my heart so happy.”

She wore her go-to black denim jeans, a fitted blazer, and a bejeweled sheer black top that showed off her physique.

She paired the nighttime glam look with silver jewelry and a natural makeup look.

While some have questioned the runway model for sharing photos of her children on social media, Chiara recently set the record straight in an interview with Vogue.

She responded to the concern by saying, “I do what my mom did when she filmed and photographed us, only instead of just sharing with my grandparents, we share with millions of people. I believe that the story of our life could do people more good than harm, because we give the idea of two young guys who’ve made themselves and are trying to bring up their kids to be open and unprejudiced.”