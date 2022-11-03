Chiara Ferragni wowed in a cute black swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni sizzled in a revealing black swimsuit on the beach during a vacation in the Middle East earlier this week.

The Italian beauty showed off her enviable body in the classy-meets-sexy swimwear, with statement cutouts unveiling large swaths of her sun-kissed skin.

A large gold metal heart connecting the top and bottom of the garment lured all eyes to Chiara’s toned tummy.

The gorgeous mother of two struck a perfect model pose in the sand to further highlight her long, lean legs.

Beyond Chiara’s obvious good looks, she’s also a successful blogger, businesswoman, fashion designer, and model–talk about a jack of all trades.

That being said, the Dead Sea didn’t have anything on Chiara in the recent jaw-dropping photo.

Chiara Ferragni looked stunning in fall wardrobe for Intimissimi partnership

In a snap shared earlier this week, Chiara looked fabulous in a fall-inspired ensemble by Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie brand.

The 35-year-old icon is an ambassador for the company, and she regularly promotes garments from their collection on her social media page.

The most recent photo was captured at the Palazzo Parigi Milan Hotel & Grand Spa, with Chiara looking fierce in a skintight turtleneck.

She paired the top with a leather jacket and thigh-skimming plaid shorts over sheer fishnet stockings.

Chiara’s voluminous hair looked great in chic waves that swirled around her flawless face.

Of course, she tagged the brand in the caption, writing, “Turtleneck season 🍁 You can shop this one from @intimissimiofficial website ❤️ #ChiaraLovesIntimissimi #adv.”

Chiara Ferragni looked incredible as Christina Aguilera for Halloween photo shoot

Chiara channeled her inner Xtina for Halloween 2022, rocking a look from the pop star’s Dirrty music video.

The bombshell businesswoman wore cutout black, white, and red leather pants with cheeky undies reading “NASTY” on the bottom.

She added a skimpy red and white striped bikini top and styled her blonde hair with black lowlights and braids to complete the look.

Chiara used social media to promote her look and she has discussed her feelings about social media in the past.

During an interview with Vogue Italia, Chiara spoke candidly, saying, “The great illusion spun by social media is to make us believe that everyone is better off than us. I try to show my own frailty, because I want to break down the myth that there are perfect lives. I took the time to get over the harmful things that happened to me, but then I described them.”