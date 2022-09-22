Chiara Ferragni is stunning in a revealing crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni is considered one of the first major fashion influencers after she rose to fame from her blog, The Blonde Salad, which she started in 2009.

Now, she has over 27.9 million followers on Instagram alone, still has her blog, and has her own self-titled brand.

Unsurprisingly, the blonde stunner often promotes her designs by wearing them herself for daily outings and major events.

The past couple of weeks have been full of fashion events, so her posts have become full of pictures and videos from different outings.

On Wednesday, she shared her outfit from her first day at Milan Fashion Week: Her own Chiara Ferragni mini sweater.

Her day included the Fendi show, lunch with America’s Got Talent host Heidi Klum, some Chiara Ferragni brand meetings, and of course, showing off her tiny sweater.

Chiara Ferragni stuns in revealing busty crop top

Her mini sweater featured a fuzzy lilac-colored fabric and a high neckline. The top also featured three-quarter sleeves, though it wasn’t covering much of anything.

Chiara’s mini sweater showed off her toned abs, obliques, and a bit of her chest peeked out from beneath the hem as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She chose some pocket-heavy jeans for her pants and pointy black shoes, which can be seen in the second slide of her post.

The top does not appear to be listed on her website at this time, though most available shirts retail for about $210 USD.

On the sixth slide, fans see a picture of Chiara with Heidi Klum, where Chiara is wearing a plunging and glittering black dress with tall red boots.

The last two slides show more of the look, highlighting the bright red shoes and her matching black purse. In each photo, Chiara looked stunning, with light makeup that complemented her features.

Chiara Ferragni highlights favorite skincare routine

Speaking to Glamour magazine last year, Chiara revealed some of her favorite beauty routines and skincare options.

She told the magazine that she considers her makeup and beauty routines to be “acts of self care,” as well as “an opportunity to take time for myself.”

One of her favorite parts is getting a long facial massage from her stylist, Manuele Mameli, before getting her makeup done. She added that she tries to do it by herself when she takes her makeup off at the end of the day, “but it’s so much better when a professional does it.”

Though she has tried and true methods that she enjoys, she also likes to try new things and has tried different facial treatments and even cryotherapy, though she said, “I prefer a hot bath!”