Chiara Ferragni enjoyed fall in style with her lavender-colored turtleneck. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Chiara Ferragni showed her love for turtlenecks and the Intimissimi clothing brand with her latest stunning fall outfit.

The 35-year-old Italian blogger and businesswoman donned a lavender-colored turtleneck for the photo. She tucked the turtleneck into a pair of plaid short shorts and a brown belt.

Ferragni further enhanced her look by wearing a pair of black leather boots that reached her mid-calf. In several pictures, she also donned a black leather jacket to match her boots.

Additionally, she wore multiple gold and silver bracelets around her wrists and several glittering rings on her fingers. Ferragni finished her look with a pair of see-through fishnet leggings underneath her shorts.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle with golden waves down her shoulders. In one photo, she posed, sitting down with one leg crossed over the other and her hands grasping her boot.

In another photo, she stood outside of the Palazzo Parigi Milan Hotel & Grand Spa with her arms extended as she soaked in the fall season.

Chiara Ferragni promoted Intimissimi in turtleneck

Ferragni was promoting Intimissimi, an Italian clothing label, as she posed in her turtleneck. She noted to her fans that they could find the same turtleneck she wore on Intimissimi’s website.

It isn’t rare for Ferragni to promote and collaborate with big fashion and beauty brands. She keeps up with all things in the fashion world for her extremely popular blog, The Blonde Salad.

Also, she doesn’t just wear Intimissimi but has designed clothes for them, too. She served as the costume designer for Intimissimi’s TV program Intimissimi on ice: A Legend of Beauty.

She boasts a self-titled clothing brand, as well. The Chiara Ferragni Brand encompasses everything from shoes to jewelry to makeup to swimwear.

Through her brand, she has launched numerous collections and product lines.

She is also gearing up to launch her very first fragrance with Angelini Beauty.

Chiara Ferragni stunned in jean dress for ‘museum day’

Just a few days before posing in her Intimissimi turtleneck, she sported a jean dress for a day at the museum with her children.

Ferragni shares two children, Vittoria and Leone, with her husband, Italian rapper Fedez. Her social media is filled with Vittoria and Leone and their fun adventures together.

One of their most recent outings was to the museum. For the trip, Ferragni donned a stunning strapless Prada jean dress. She wore a white tank top underneath it, as well as black leggings and black, pointed-toe heeled pumps.

In one photo, she enjoyed an afternoon snack with baby Vittoria in her lap. In another, she posed with Vittoria on her hip while showing off her Prada dress.

Ferragni also posed with both Vittoria and Leone in front of a dinosaur skeleton display. She also captured the two children mesmerized by a fish tank.

Between museum outings and turtleneck photoshoots, Ferragni is making the most out of the fall season.