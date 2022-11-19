Chiara Ferragni is in the holiday spirit as the Italian beauty shares her Christmas decorations and an added bonus. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni showed some skin and holiday spirit as the beautiful Milan native posed topless, attended a gender equality event, and celebrated the fast-approaching holiday season.

Chiara was one of the first bloggers in the social media space, who capitalized on her followers and built an incredible empire for herself.

Her latest post provided insight as to how she has made her dreams a reality, effectively playing dress-up for a living.

The blogger and influencer treated her 28.1 million fans and followers to a jam-packed IG carousel full of Christmas fun and things to come.

Chiara’s fans showed appreciation for the post in the form of likes, of which she received 223k.

Chiara began the carousel with the face that made her famous.

Chiara Ferragni topless to spread holiday cheer

Chiara’s natural glow was apparent in the first picture as she rested her head on her hand while lounging on her bed.

Chiara wore a cozy light gray knit sweater, and her blonde locks fell to the side. She pulled some of her hair back to reveal beautiful diamond hoops.

A swipe right showed a screenshot of Chiara’s TikTok, where she celebrated her growing following on that platform.

The fifth picture showed Chiara looking super glamorous with her hair half-up, half-down, and curled at the ends. She tilted back her head and showed her winger eyeliner, glossy lips, and shimmery eyes. She rocked a black sweater with gold buttons on each shoulder for a chic look.

Next, Chiara showed her rainbow Christmas tree, which was certainly unique but on brand for the trendy star.

The busy businesswoman also shared one of her signature elevator selfies featuring her loving husband, Italian rapper Fedez.

Another picture was Chiara topless with a hand over her chest. She wore sheer underwear with lacy pink sides and a black lace center. The fashion guru accessorized with two silver chain necklaces, a matching bracelet, and a gold Cartier bracelet.

Chiara Ferragni Intimissimi ambassador

The newest global ambassador for Intimissimi is Jennifer Lopez, but Chiara beat J Lo to that role years ago.

A quick trip to Chiara’s Instagram shows the gorgeous influencer in Intimissimi lingerie quite frequently.

In September, she wore a gorgeous black lace lingerie set by the brand. Chiara posed on a hotel balcony overlooking historic Rome.

She captioned the post, “Good morning from Rome ☀️ Wearing @intimissimiofficial new lingerie set 🖤 #ChiaraLovesIntimissimi #Intimissimi #adv.”

As Chiara continues to grow her Chiara Ferragni Brand further, fans can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.