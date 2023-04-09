Chiara Ferragni shared a fun and cheeky throwback with her online fans and followers, where she seemingly enjoyed the stroll down memory lane.

The Italian designer and social media influencer regularly updates her followers with bold and stunning fashion choices to document both the exciting and the mundane aspects of her busy life.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Chiara recently shared footage from her trip to South Africa, where she experienced a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

While she was wading in a small pool on the outside of her resort, Chiara was visited by an elephant who seemed just as curious about Chiara as she was about the majestic creature.

Although her current life is busy with various trips along with raising her family, Chiara has seemingly always enjoyed remaining busy.

In her throwback share, Chiara took it all the way back to 2017 when she attended a music festival in a daring ensemble.

Chiara Ferragni enjoys festival throwback in social media share

Taking to her Instagram, Chiara shared a two-part post with a look at her outfit from a past music festival.

The stunning blonde went daring with the ensemble as she sported a long-sleeve black mesh dress complete with an embroidered star pattern throughout.

She paired the dress with a solid black bodysuit that featured a plunging back, which allowed peeks of her skin to show through the garment.

Chiara completed the outfit with a myriad of accessories. She donned black platform ankle boots against her bare legs and opted for a Louis Vuitton mini backpack to carry her essentials.

Her bright blonde hair was styled in loose waves and parted down the middle, while her makeup was more sultry and included a brown smokey eyeshadow look.

“Throwback to festival season 2017 😍,” she captioned the post.

The second part of her share gave a similar view of the dress with a slight alteration to her pose.

Chiara promotes her own brand with the unveiling of her new sunglasses

Chiara not only boasts an impressive 29.1 million followers on Instagram but she’s also managed to build her own empire through the creation of her own name brand.

The Chiara Ferragni Brand was founded in 2013, as per the brand’s website, and quickly expanded from only selling shoes to all the products it offers today.

In addition, the brand also opened flagship stores in Milan, Paris, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

And who better to model the brand’s products than the muse herself? In a post from just last week, Chiara shared an upload gushing about her love for the brand’s sunglasses.

Posing while giving a side view of the sunnies, Chiara let stunning cherry blossoms act as the backdrop for her shot while donning a gorgeous bright green top to call full attention to the post.

“Can’t get enough of my @chiaraferragnibrand Stretch Eye sunglasses 🖤 You can find them at the link in my stories #adv,” she captioned the post.