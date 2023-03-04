Chiara Ferragni basically took the dream that every teenager had in the early aughts and turned it into a reality when her blog, The Blonde Salad, completely took off.

Since then, she’s been on an upward career trajectory, creating her own brand, continuing to run her blog, and filming a docuseries called the Ferragnez in 2021, which is still available on Amazon Prime.

Despite leading a hectic life, Chiara still finds time to update her social media pages and recently shared a selfie in some of the world’s most iconic underwear.

Standing in front of what looked like an incredibly enviable closet full of several shirts, sweaters, purses, and more, the Italian blogger held up her glittery pink phone as she stood in front of the mirror.

Her black manicure was noticeable, as were her myriad of tattoos, while her jewelry was a mix of gold bangles and silver cross necklaces.

Her short blonde hair was parted in the middle and hung partly in her face for the sultry shot, while her makeup was glamorous with pink eyeshadow, pink lipgloss, and dark red lipliner.

She captioned the bold photo, “Feeling myself in #mycalvins 💕 Wearing the iconic bra and thong from @calvinklein today #adv.”

Chiara Ferragni wore the iconic grey Calvin Klein bra and underwear

Chiara wore the iconic Calvin Klein grey cotton bra and underwear set that flattered her slim frame and gave off major magazine cover star vibes.

The bra is called the Bralette-Modern Cotton and costs $38, while the matching underwear, called the Thong-Modern Cotton, costs $21. Prices for these items may vary on Calvin Klein’s website based on any recent sales or discounts offered.

The famous pieces now come in a few different styles, including a triangle bra, lift bra, and maternity bra, as well as boy shorts for the bottoms.

Calvin Klein recently dropped their CK96 collection, which features all the same iconic pieces with a black trim rather than white.

Chiara wore sunglasses from the Chiara Ferragni brand in Paris

Ever the fashionista, Chiara shared a recent shot in which she promoted her Chiara Ferragni brand.

Looking slightly chilly in the cold Parisian winter, the blogger was seen out and about in the City of Lights wearing a loose-fitting pair of jeans, a long wool jacket, and a gray Ralph Lauren sweater.

Chiara wrote in the caption, “In Paris in my @chiaraferragnibrand Bossy Eye sunglasses 💖 #adv.”

She posted several images of herself looking incredibly high-fashion as she posed in front of the famous Louvre Museum.

She accessorized with her brand’s Bossy Eye sunglasses, which feature a thick white rim, square lenses, and cute little stars on the sides. All sunglasses from the brand come with a pink glittery case featuring the brand logo.

The Bossy Eye sunglasses come in five different colors and cost $160.