Chiara Ferragni was the latest well-known face to strike a pose in honor of the popular lingerie brand, Intimissimi.

Intimissimi has a few famous names representing the brand, including Irina Shayk and Jennifer Lopez. Add Chiara to the list of celebrities promoting the European company, and she has done so with perfection.

The latest collaboration showed Chiara looking cozy in a two-part Instagram carousel featuring a lavish hotel room.

The blogger posed in a luxurious hotel with beautiful Italian architecture in the background.

Chiara glowed as she worked her angles and smiled at the camera.

She shared the photos on her Instagram with her 28.4 million followers and received more than 414K likes for the post.

Chiara Ferragni stuns in black Intimissimi

The model sported a black lace undergarment set with a matching pair of underwear, perfectly crafted to her figure.

Chiara’s flawlessly styled hair featured a new blowout with loose waves and bangs covering part of her face.

Although her hair obscured part of her face, viewers could see soft glam makeup with light pink blush, smoky eyes, and light lips.

Chiara’s caption had a word about her post’s sponsor. Overall the vibe of the post was sultry and beautiful.

Another detail that made the share special was that Chiara geotagged Milan, Italy, for those curious about her accommodations. Sharing her locations and accommodations has become the norm for Chiara because she has an established career as a blogger and influencer.

Chiara Ferragni’s blog, The Blonde Salad

Chiara spoke with Women’s Wear Daily about her growing brand, The Blonde Salad, which she started in 2009. She began the passion project, a blog, while still a student in her native Milan, and it quickly exploded. She has received sponsorships from hotels, airlines, and fashion brands on her blog to promote products and document her use.

According to Chiara, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to her reach and impact.

The Italian beauty revealed, “Maybe not everyone understands me or likes me, but I’ve seen a growing respect in the face of tangible results.”

She detailed the duties of her team, revealing, “We plan trips together, campaigns, negotiate deals. They are people I trust, that understand what I want to do and are in sync with me. Many have been working with me for years and know what I want to do.”

Chiara added, “I think 99 percent of people don’t know how much work there is behind this job.”

But in 2023, as Chiara’s success grows, fans will certainly learn how impactful her influencing services can be.