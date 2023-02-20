Wardrobe feeling a bit stale? Have no fear because Chiara Ferragni came in white hot yesterday with a spicy new recommendation!

The 35-year-old Italian fashion designer snapped an eye-catching mirror selfie to promote a new top from her self-titled fashion brand, which she launched in 2013.

Of course, Chiara doesn’t have to try very hard to send temperatures soaring, but she truly outdid herself this time, rocking a white button-down shirt with bare legs.

Hailing from her most recent collection, the top featured her label’s signature eye logo and a star, with bold pink detailing along the seams.

She styled her hair in subtle waves, completing the effortlessly chic look with punchy red nails and flawlessly-applied makeup.

Oh, and for anyone needing a little extra wardrobe inspiration, Chiara delivered with a jaw-dropping look at the inside of her closet. *swoon*

Chiara Ferragni showed off a new top. Pic credit: chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni dazzled with smokey-eye makeup to promote Lancome cosmetics

Chiara posted a series of captivating snaps showing off her makeup last week to promote the French luxury cosmetics label Lancome.

The gorgeous mother of two has been a muse for the brand for several years, even collaborating in 2020 to create a unique makeup capsule collection.

Founded in 1935, Lancome is a positivity-driven brand dedicated to spreading happiness among its customers, and anyone who follows Chiara knows how well this aligns with her beliefs.

She looked simply stunning in the recent promotion, with the dark shades illuminating her bright, enchanting eyes.

Naturally, she spilled all the tea on the products in the caption, “For this first look we used the Hypnose Eyeshadow Palette n.16 Drama Denim and n.14 Smokey Chic to create these intense smokey eyes, while for the lips we used the shade n.510 of L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte lipstick 💄.”

Chiara Ferragni shared photos from a “good Thursday” with her family

Chiara took to social media with a fun-filled carousel showing her enjoying time with her kids at Ferdy Wild, a “holiday in nature.”

The blonde bombshell posed amongst the farm animals in a super stylish ensemble that included light-wash jeans, a khaki pea coat, and brown lace-up boots.

She coordinated the look with a Gucci crossbody bag, leaving her hair straight and her makeup light and fresh.

Chiara and her two kids seemed to have the best time interacting with the animals and drawing pictures with friends.

While Chiara wears many hats, including blogger, businesswoman, fashion designer, and model, there’s no denying that being a mother is the most important role in her life.

Following the birth of her second child, she gave her 28.8 million followers an inside look at how the transition to motherhood impacted her life, writing, “Becoming a mother gave me the greatest gift of life and at the same time made me a new person. I understood the real meaning of empathy and I’ve never felt more connected to people around me.”

Chiara opened up about how she experiences the pain of others differently, adding, “Not to mention new fears and anxiety that I’ve never thought I could have that are now part of my everyday life. How to explain this? I guess when you’ve experienced motherhood and found a new reason to live you’re so scared that something bad is gonna happen and take that happiness away from you.”