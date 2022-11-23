Chiara dazzled her followers with her white underwear set from Intimissimi, and we’ve hunted down the exact style for you!
The Shine High Like Stars range comes in black or white, with several different styles to choose from including a balcony bra or the push-up style, as seen on Chiara. We love the subtle rhinestone detail on the straps and underwire that makes this set even more glamorous and special.
Treat yourself to something sexy – the white colorway also makes a stunning bridal underwear set for your wedding day!
Monsters and Critics may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this page.
Chiara Ferragni loves her undies
Chiara’s been stepping up her modeling game lately with a lot of lingerie selfies and shots in a few different looks, sharing some extremes of the color spectrum with her white ensemble today and her black lingerie set last week.
Her underwear featured a splash of color as it featured pink swaths of fabric on the side for a nice pastel touch.
Chiara’s massive walk-in closet regularly doubles up as her workplace and catwalk, and on this occasion, she posted two pics of the lingerie with one side view, so her fans could get a good look at the outfit.
The mother of two declared “I ❤️ HOT MOMS” in the caption, and the post quickly racked up over 300,000 likes.
She posted a quick video of this outfit to her Instagram. Once again, her giant wardrobe was the backdrop as she pulled a number of different poses while Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras played in the background. She captioned this one, “❤️🔥”
Chiara Ferragni models lingerie for Intimissimi advertisement
Chiara noted in a separate post that this set was from the Italian clothing label and that she was posting the pictures as part of an advertisement. Ever the businesswoman, Chiara knows that the work never ends in the fashion world.
She wrote in the caption, “Too cute to not take a pic of this @intimissimiofficial lingerie set 🤍 shop it in their stores and online #ChiaraLovesIntimissimi #Intimissimi #adv.”
The advertisement features three pieces from their Shine High Like Stars line, including the Elettra Super Push-up Bra which retails for $69, the ’80s Style Thong for $15, and the matching Shine High Like Stars Garter Belt, available for $29.
This particular line includes a few different bra styles, such as balconette bras and bralettes, as well as some various underwear styles and the Shine High Like Stars Lace Kimono. Most items are available in black and/or white.
Chiara Ferragni is celebrating the ‘best of these days’
Chiara is living her best life just now, and as one of the first to capitalize on a big social media following, she’s built a highly successful career out of modeling and influencing.
She recently posted a photo dump titled “best of these days,” which gave fans a peek into the everyday life of the famous Italian blogger.
She posted pics of herself attending a gender equality event, wearing fancy jewelry and outfits, posing topless in lingerie, and hanging out with her husband, rapper Fedez. There was also an adorable shot of her toddler daughter.
Chiara also included a gorgeous sunset over a cityscape, and she’s clearly already in the festive mood as a trendy Christmas tree was also featured in the photo dump.