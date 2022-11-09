Chiara Ferragni snaps a quick selfie while in her undies. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni gave her fans a little treat to indulge in as she posed for a quick selfie in a recent share.

The multi-skilled and multi-talented entrepreneur welcomed her fans into her luxurious walk-in closet as she happily posed in the mirror.

Chiara looked flawless in the photo as she showcased her hourglass figure while she wore a beautiful, matching lingerie set.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story, where she gifted her 28.1 million followers with the eye-catching selfie.

It might surprise many that Chiara is a mother of two, considering she’s kept an incredibly toned and slender physique over the years.

However, it goes without saying that Chiara’s effortless beauty and well-rounded personality deem her a well-respected and inspirational figure as she’s continued to succeed at whatever she’s put her mind to.

Chiara Ferragni is stunning in her yellow fit

The businesswoman undeniably turned many heads in her most recent Instagram Story as she stood in front of her mirror while only wearing a yellow lingerie set.

For the top, Chiara wore a lacy yellow bra that featured a floral white trim around the edges. The bra wrapped perfectly around her chest as it offered full support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bottoms also appeared to have the same floral pattern which matched the top. The pretty lacy bottoms were a low-rise fit that featured some mesh detailing around the top.

Chiara left her long blonde hair down for the selfie as her light waves naturally flowed amongst her body.

She paired the lingerie with a nice fresh face while her skin effortlessly glowed for the picture.

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni launches her new eyewear collection

In another recent post, Chiara announced that her new eyewear collection was now available on her Chiara Ferragni Brand website.

The new collection featured a variety of high-end glasses and sunglasses.

In the picture, the Italian beauty posed with a friend, as both women sported the new glasses.

Chiara wore a pair of classic, black-framed glasses in contrast to her friend who rocked a pair of electric blue glasses with gold detailing along the sides.

Chiara looked stunning as she styled the black-framed glasses with a mint green blazer and a matching green, pleated skirt.

She captioned the post, “Smart and hot ❤️‍🔥 The new @chiaraferragnibrand glasses and sunglasses collection is out 😍 #adv.”

Fans came out to support and show their love for the new collection, as the post received over 163k likes.